There is a sliver of a silver lining for Memorial Medical Center as it deals with the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Jason Anglin, CEO/CFO of the hospital, reported to Calhoun County commissioners at the May 27 meeting that the disease had significantly affected volumes and revenue for the hospital.
“Our gross revenue for April, compared to April of last year, was down $3,094,000, or 46 percent,” said Anglin. He also noted that in April, the hospital lost $2,887.
The silver lining was the receipt of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds to the tune of more than $1.9 million, of which $568,000 came to MMC. The eight nursing homes that MMC works with through the QUIP program received the bulk of the funds.
“We were able to recognize all of it as revenue because of the stimulus’ structure the funds are for lost revenue,” said Anglin.
In addition, the hospital received a $3,663,336 stimulus package for rural hospitals and, because MMC is a critical access hospital, it received a larger amount.
Anglin said they would be looking at lost revenue and how much is covered by the stimulus.
“It was a very good thing to get that stimulus payment,” he said. “It is huge for us to get that amount of funds as only God knows how long it’s going to be before things return to normal. We’re probably going to have months of lost revenue, and that’s going to help us in the coming months with that.”
MMC also received a $49,000 grant for the rural health clinic that has to do with testing for COVID-19. “We have to see how to utilize the funds for that,” Anglin said.
The hospital received two smaller grants - $84,000 from the state Office of Rural Health for preventing, diagnosing, and treating COVID-19 and $5,987 from the Texas Hospital Foundation related to COVID-19.
In addition, another stimulus payment of more than $2 million was received but is specifically for the eight nursing homes serviced by MMC.
Another bright spot was advanced Medicare payments of $3.7 million. This money would have to be repaid through withheld payments unless the U.S. Congress decides to allow hospitals to keep the funds.
“They are pushing for the forgiveness of the Medicare Advance payments to be included in the next round of stimulus or assistance to hospitals. If that materializes, that would huge for us as we could keep those funds instead of having to pay back. Only time will tell what happens with that,” he said.
Currently, the hospital has a balance of $6,670,000 in its operating account, the driving factors of which are the stimulus payments and the advance on Medicare. In July and August, there will be multiple intergovernmental transfers to cover the costs of programs the hospital participates in, such as the QUIP nursing home program for $1,337,000 and the uncompensated care program at $403,000, noted Anglin. He added that a larger intergovernmental transfer is needed in November, around $2.9 million, also for the QUIP program.
Also, Gov. Gregg Abbott has ordered that 100 percent of nursing homes be tested, and Anglin said MMC will be testing at Port Lavaca Nursing and Rehabilitation while Bethany Living has asked that their staff be trained on how to conduct the testing.
Anglin said while they were in a good position, if Medicare needed to be repaid, the hospital might need to borrow from the county in order to make the December QUIP program transfer.
Other highlights:
The hospital purchased iPads to allow physicians and nurses to communicate with family members and visitors of patients as visitors are not allowed for inpatients and in the Emergency Room, except under special circumstances.
The hospital can collect samples for the antibody testing to be sent out. This is a blood test that will tell if a person had an infection or currently has one. Anglin said a nasal swab is used to determine if it’s an active infection.