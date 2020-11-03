Memorial Medical Center can now perform 10-minute COVID-19 testing.
MMC CEO Jason Anglin informed the Calhoun County commissioners during their Wednesday, Oct. 28, meeting.
“We have had the equipment to do it, and now we have the supplies,” said Anglin.
The hospital showed a good month in September, Anglin said, with surgeries increasing, but new guidelines on the use of stimulus funds caused MMC to post a $63,494 loss.
Under the new guidelines, a $531,969 reduction in the amount recognized as stimulus funds resulted in the loss. Anglin said to expect further revisions to the guidelines.
In other business, the court:
- Heard a presentation from Wendy Cabrera with United Way on how the organization is conducting its annual fundraising during the pandemic as well as noting that the money stays in Calhoun County
- Authorized Calhoun County EMS Director Dustin Jenkins to apply for Phase 3 of the Provider Relief Funding Grant through the Health Resources and Services Administration CARES Act
- Agreed not to contract with Enterprise Fleet Management to convert owned vehicles into leased vehicles
- Accepted impound fees of $350 from a vehicle that was stopped for illegal drugs
- Approved the plat for Cardenas RV Park
- Approved a resolution authorizing the application for the Local Park Grant Program
- Approved entering an interlocal agreement with the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority for the Green Lake Control Structure
- Accepted reports for September from the Calhoun County Auditor’s Office and the Calhoun County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office
- Approved payment of bills and payroll for the county and MMC