Memorial Medical Center had a net profit in October, it was reported to Calhoun County commissioners during their Wednesday, Dec. 1, meeting.
Interim CEO Roshanda Thomas reported that the hospital had netted $618,895 for the month. Last year in October, the hospital suffered a net loss of $199,178.
She also reported that MMC had received $1.1 million from an employer tax rebate, of which the hospital realized $737,973.
“That’s still a strong number,” Thomas said.
Thomas also informed the court that a search for a permanent CFO had started, and seven initial interviews had been narrowed down to three, which will be brought in for face-to-face interviews.
In other business, the court:
- Amended the county vacation policy.
- Approved District Clerk deputy bonds of $39,000 each.
- Approved a county credit card for Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office transport officer.
- Authorized Commissioner Joel Behrens to sign a lease and rental agreement with Anderson Machinery.
- Accepted the September report from the Calhoun County Treasurer, the September quarterly investment report and statement of balances from the Treasurer, and an October report from the Tax Assessor-Collector.
- Approved eight amendments to the 2021 budget.
- Approved payment of MMC and county bills and payroll.