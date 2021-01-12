A friendly face, shielded by a mandatory mask, sharing a few kind words and simple encouragement are what patients at Memorial Medical Center are once again accustomed to by its volunteer staff.
Even though the COVID-19 pandemic caused a temporary lapse in service last year, the group is once again providing its valuable services as long as the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions allow. MMC Volunteer President Gwen Krause said the volunteers were out of commission for seven months.
“The MMC staff let us know how greatly they had missed us after being away for months,” said Krause.
The MMC Volunteer organization follows all state mandates.
“Each volunteer is required to wear a mask and stay six feet apart,” said Krause, who has been a volunteer at MMC for 15 years. “There is only two people at a time allowed on elevators and sterilize our hands before and after every duty we perform.”
As of now, there are 20 active volunteers at MMC. Essential duties are transporting patients to tests, dismissals, carrying supplies, operating the gift shop, helping people get to appointments, serving as legal witnesses and answering phone calls.
“ Many of us work extra shifts to cover for those who choose to not risk their health or someone in their home who is at risk,” she said.
MMC Volunteer Vice President Mary Jane Lynch said she has been a volunteer at the hospital for 19 years. She reflected that it was very sad for her and other volunteers last year during the pandemic when all volunteer activities were ceased.
“It is one of my favorite days of the week,” said Lynch. “Volunteering at MMC has made me feel worth while, like I am doing something constructive with my time.”
Lynch said what she likes most is helping patients, employees and visitors that come into the hospital.
“Since we have returned, our duties are not much different than before,” she said. “Not all of the volunteers came back because of COVID. The ones that came back do work more than one day a week to help out.”
Lynch said she has gotten the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine and will receive the second dose soon.
“I had no side affects, not one,” she said. “My arm wasn’t even sore. I’m tough. It didn’t hurt me.”
Volunteer Jerry McClendon, who is 82 years young, has been volunteering at MMC for three years. He said joining the organization just felt like the right thing to do since he has been a volunteer at various places for most of his adult life.
“It keeps me busy and active,” said McClendon. “I did not understand how rewarding it could be. Meeting the people that are coming in to see friends and /or loved ones that are in the hospital and being able to direct them in the direction they need to go gives us all a good feeling.”
McClendon is also very active in The American Legion Post 167 in Port Lavaca. He served as president of the Noon Days Lions Club while it was active and is a Port Lavaca Chamber of Commerce Ambassador.
“Being a volunteer at MMC has given an insight into the way a hospital operates,” he said. “It shows the need for more volunteers at the hospital and all of the other places in Port Lavaca that depend on the volunteers.
Krause said they are always looking for new volunteers. There is an application process and applicants are thoroughly screened to protect patients and staff.
“It makes us feel worthwhile being able to help our community,” she said.