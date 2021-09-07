AUSTIN - Over 600 new laws signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott go into effect today in the state of Texas. These new laws, including the Heartbeat Bill, constitutional carry legislation, and laws that protect law enforcement, were passed during the 87th Legislative Session.
“The 87th Legislative Session was a monumental success, and many of the laws going into effect today will ensure a safer, freer, healthier, and more prosperous Texas,” said Abbott.
A full list of new laws can be found at https://capitol.texas.gov/Reports/Report.