A Port O’Connor resident was killed when he struck a deer on State Highway 185 Sunday night.
James Burnett, 70, of Port O’Connor, was pronounced dead at 7:25 Sunday evening by Calhoun County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Nancy Pomykal, after he was transferred by Calhoun County EMS to Memorial Medical Center.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ruben San Miguel said the accident is still under investigation.
Burnett was riding his 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on Highway 185 around 6:34 p.m. when he struck a deer in the road. The impact threw Burnett, who was wearing his helmet, off into the westbound lane.
“Motorcycles are very unforgiving,” said San Miguel.