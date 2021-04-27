The City of Seadrift, Calhoun County Independent School District, and the Calhoun Port Authority are seeking to fill seats on their boards in Saturday’s Municipal Election.
Early voting ended Tuesday at 7 p.m. Polls open Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
CALHOUN PORT
AUTHORITY BOARD
Port District 1. Incumbent Tony Holladay drew challenges from Marvin “Marty” Strakos Jr. as well as Casey Adam Sharp and is the only race on the ballot.
As of Monday at 3 p.m., 102 people have cast an early ballot.
Saturday polling places are:
Calhoun County EMS, 705 Henry Barber Way for Precincts 1AN, 1BN, and 1CN
Magnolia Beach Volunteer Fire Department, 873 Margie Tewmey Road, for Precinct 1DN
The Heritage Center, 2104 W. Austin St., for Precinct 5AN
Bauer Community Center, 2300 N. Hwy. 35 for Precinct 6AN
Calhoun County Annex for Precinct 6BN
CITY OF SEADRIFT
Three seats on the city council are up for election, and five people have filed to run. The top three vote-getters will be elected to the council.
Incumbents Kenneth Reese, June Cantrell, and Geoffrey Hunt have filed for re-election. Tracey Johnson and Kristine Metcalfe have filed to run.
As of Monday at 3 p.m., 39 residents have cast an early ballot.
Election Day is Saturday, and voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall.
CALHOUN COUNTY ISD
District 5 is the only seat on the ballot. Incumbent Karen Caraway decided not to run again, and Terri McGuire and Cynthia Alford are seeking the seat.
As of Monday at 3 p.m., 63 people have cast an early ballot.
Election Day is Saturday, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Polling places are:
Seadrift City Hall, 501 S. Main St., for Precinct 5A
Port O’Connor Library, 506 W. Main St., for Precinct 5B
Magnolia Beach Volunteer Fire Department, 873 Margie Tewmey Road, for Precinct 5C