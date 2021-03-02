Valentine’s Day is usually a day embraced with warm hugs and love. However, this year it was the beginning of freezing temperatures that left many Calhoun County residents depending on others for help. When Calhoun County resident Maranda Rippee saw those needs, she was determined to do her best to meet them.
“On Tuesday, when I noticed so many people were without power and water and quite literally freezing in their homes, I knew I needed to help in any way I could,” said Rippee. “In my head, it wasn’t even really an option as to whether or not to help, especially knowing I was in a warm home with power and water, and it was just, how could I help? There were a ton of things people needed, and I wanted to help the best way possible.”
Rippee began by making a Facebook post offering her home to those who needed a warm place to sleep, a meal, and a place to charge devices.
“I was sent messages and texts by a few people who asked if I could help get them a warm meal. One was an elderly lady who didn’t drive and hadn’t eaten in over 24 hours,” she said. “I was just making random things from my pantry at this point because the stores were either sold out of most things or closed, and I wanted to get these individuals help quickly. I figured cooking at least one meal a day would lessen the burden just a little for those individuals.”
The following day, Rippee’s mother sent funds to purchase groceries for making a large batch of taco soup.
“We were able to make 20 helpings this day, and I delivered over half of them, mostly to elderly couples who were stuck in their homes with either no heat or no way to cook,” she said. “The remaining meals were donated to Parkway (Church).”
At that point, Rippee, whose husband Nathan was locked in at work, began to have an abundance of people offering to help her to help others. More family and friends began sending money and bringing food to prepare. Friends started gathering up crock pots and other cookware. Most food items came directly from in-home pantries, but some funds were donated to purchase items.
“We had two crockpots of homemade stew going the next day that fed another 20 people,” Rippee said. “This day we had gotten word from three families in the Victoria area that were in need, so that evening I drove to Bloomington and dropped off stew and non-perishables to a family of seven, a mom in Victoria who was expecting and taking care of several other children as well as a family who had been forced out of their home staying in a hotel that had also lost power.”
Spaghetti was on the menu the following day as more community members helped gather boxes of noodles, sauce, hamburger meat, and loaves of bread to make more than 50 servings. Most people were able to pick up plates but many could not.
“A friend had texted me asking if I needed any help with anything. She was able to help me deliver plates to those who were unable to pick up, including re-delivering to a family in Victoria and dropping off more non-perishables,” she said. “Knowing there were people in need in Victoria, but not being able to continue to drive back every day myself, my sister got me six pounds of ground meat which was delivered to Victoria to make a large batch of chili to deliver to those in need in the Victoria area.”
At one point, things became more difficult when Rippee’s water supply was cut off. She gave God and good friends the credit for giving her the strength to continue. Friends showed up with ice chests full of well water to help with the cooking and cleaning, paper plates, bowls, to-go containers, and even some wine for the volunteers.
Rippee said the community came together, and so many people offered to help. The army of volunteers was able to feed about 150 people throughout the freezing days. She could not have assisted so many community members in need without help and gave credit to many others for their service. Sarah Ezzel, Megan Garner, Ashley Hadley, Tonya Schlebach, Donna Cowan, Paige Cowan, Angelica Garza, Lindsey James, Brittany Rozsypal, Brittani Riccio, and Alisha Gonzales were some of the volunteers who helped. Rippee’s young children, Rayleigh, 9, Ryndon, 8, Paislee, 4, and Royce, 2, also helped out.
“One thing I learned through all of this that even saddened me a little was how grateful people are for gestures like these. I wish it was more normal for people to help one another in times of need,” said Rippee. “When it comes to our friends, family, and neighbors, there should be no hesitation in helping one another. The only question should be, how?”
Rippee and her sister, Lindsey James, are the owners of SASSparilla and a Little Lace, located at 602 N. Virginia St, Suite A, in Port Lavaca.