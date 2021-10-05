Calhoun High School students have a new opportunity to join the CHS National Naval Defense Cadet Corps.
The program is lead by Senior Naval Science Instructor Nicholaus Berg, MACS (SW/AW) USN (Ret), and is striving to become a full-fledged Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program soon.
“The NJROTC accredited curriculum emphasizes citizenship and leadership development, as well as our maritime heritage, the significance of sea power, and naval topics such as the fundamentals of naval operations, seamanship, navigation, and meteorology,” said Berg. “Classroom instruction is augmented throughout the year by extra-curricular activities of community service, academic, athletic, drill and orienteering competitions, field meets, flights, visits to naval or other activities, marksmanship, sports training, and physical fitness training.”
The mission of the program is to promote patriotism, develop informed and responsible citizens, develop respect for constructed authority, develops leadership potential, promotes high school completion and higher education, promote community service, develop a high degree of personal honor, self-reliance, individual discipline and leadership, provide an alternative to gangs, and provide the incentive to live healthy and drug-free. There are currently 35 students in the program.
“Based on what they have told me, I would say that a little more than half of them plan on serving our country. The students have pride in themselves and the community, self-confidence, a sense of belonging to something more, discipline, respect for authority within a chain of command, patriotism, and a push to do and be something more than they realized they could be,” said Berg.
“Also, students can compete for many different scholarships, and as Senior Naval Science Instructor, I can nominate a maximum of three eligible cadets each year to compete for U.S. Naval Academy appointments and a school’s administrators of host schools designated as Distinguished Units with Academic Honors may nominate three eligible NNDCC cadets as candidates for appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy, and U.S. Air Force Academy in addition to the three nominations above to the U.S. Naval Academy.”
The students actively participate in community service. Members spent this past weekend helping clean up the Wetlands to make the area safer for people to go and visit. They will also participate in the County Fair Parade and are working with the American Legion to set up some other events as well.
To join, a student must be a United States citizen, be 14 years of age and in high school, be physically qualified to participate in physical exercise activities; and be willing to follow the basic rules of the program as far as uniform regulations and personal appearance standards. The drill, sword, and color guard teams practice three to five times a week for one to two hours after school.
“There is no cost to the student except should there be minor uniform maintenance costs,” said Berg. “Everything they need to be successful is provided by either the school or the U.S. Navy. Students need to maintain the same GPA for NJROTC in order to compete in competitions throughout the U.S. as they would for sports.”
Berg, originally from California, served 22 years in the United States Navy before recently retiring. Berg joined the military as an engineer in 1999. After the events of Sept. 11, 2001, he was converted to a Law Enforcement and Physical Security Specialist where he spent 12 years as an Anti-Terrorism Training Supervisor and Anti-Terrorism Officer at multiple bases. He was a recruiter for three years and moved to Texas in 2018 from Japan. He has been an instructor at CHS since July of 2021, teaching the Naval Science course of instruction.