Tik Tok vandalism has reached the hallowed halls of Calhoun High School and Travis Middle School.
Calhoun County ISD Superintendent Larry Nichols said a video on the social media app inspired some vandalism at the two schools and around the state as well.
Parents of students at Travis received a letter from Principal Dr. Jodi Carter informing them of the Tik Tok challenge, “Devious Lick,” which challenged students to steal items from the school, deface or destroy school property.
“Over the past week we have noticed an increase in vandalism on campus. The vandalism has spread from the campus to the stadium area. Due to this, you may notice an increase in supervision and police presence in those area,” wrote Carter.
She reminded parents that students were subject to the Code of Conduct. “Students who vandalize school property will face consequences such as ISS, suspension or be recommended to an alternative education setting,” she wrote. “Depending on the severity of the damage a referral to law enforcement and criminal charges may follow.”
Carter asked parents to have a talk with their children about eh consequences that students caught vandalizing school property will face. We ask that our Travis Fiddlers respect their campus and make the right choice if witnessing any vandalism,” wrote Carter.
The vandalism occurred mainly in the bathrooms and was ugly but more of a pain in the rear, said Nichols.
He described it as emptying soap dispensers, putting toilet paper in urinals and “other stupid little stuff.” The damage is estimated to be a couple of thousand dollars worth but “it’s untidy and frustrating,” Nichols said, noting someone has to clean it up.
The schools’ doubled up on monitoring and they were able to catch some students
He said several students had been caught and the parents had been supportive in dealing with the situation.
“That a social media platform in China has inspired this vandalism in Texas bathrooms is an interesting commentary on how social media works,” said Nichols.