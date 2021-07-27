A private a plane made an emergency landing at Sunday Beach on Matagorda Island Tuesday afternoon.
A 21-year-old male pilot and 19-year-old female experienced technical trouble and made the emergency landing on the beach, according to Texas Department Public Safety Lt. Brandon Curlee.
Curlee said the pilot and passenger were not injured and refused medical treatment.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash, Curlee stated.
The names of the pilot and passenger were not revealed due to the ongoing investigation, he said.