According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, adults 65 years and older are at a higher risk for illness from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Bethany Senior Living Luxury Skilled Nursing Facility is taking every precaution to help keep its residents safe.
“We are screening each employee at the front entrance, taking temperatures and filling out wellness checks every day along with a government protocol questionnaire,” said BSL External Marketer Gidgett Bigham.
No visitors are allowed into the center. Employees are screened at the front door with temperature checks, masks and appropriate attire before they are allowed to enter. Residents are encouraged to stay in their rooms.
“We allow a few out to walk around at a time distanced 30 feet apart,” said Bigham. “Our activities director is supplying crossword puzzles, coloring books, and doing intercom bingo to keep our residents happy.”
Bigham said everyone at the center is in good spirits. The staff and residents get continually updated with news and protocols. Family members are permitted to see their loved ones through the window. They are encouraged to use the telephone or video communication.
“Our main goal is keeping our residents happy and healthy and to answer any questions they or their family have,” said Bigham. “We are a team, and we all work together.”
Neither residents nor staff members at the facility have reported any symptoms. No one is allowed into the facility with a temperature or any symptoms of a common cold or virus. Bigham said that if a staff member does develop symptoms of a cold or a temperature, they will be asked to call their doctor right away and be seen.
Bethany Senior Living Luxury Skilled Nursing Facility is located at 118 Trinity Shores Dr. in Port Lavaca and is home to 26 residents. For more information, call the facility at 361-551-0500.