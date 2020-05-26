Local officials came together Friday afternoon for what they hoped would be the last live update due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
Trauma/Disaster Preparedness Coordinator Sara Rubio, BSN RN, Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer, Calhoun County Independent School District Superintendent Larry Nichols, and Port Lavaca Mayor Jack Whitlow addressed the public through a live update hosted by The Port Lavaca Wave.
Rubio stood in for Memorial Medical Center’s Chief Nursing Officer Erin Clevenger. Rubio said that as of Thursday, May 21, current COVID-19 numbers in the county stood at 41 with 31 recovered cases, seven active cases, four probable cases, and three deaths. She explained that probable cases are not confirmed through laboratory results but may meet the case definition through a combination of symptoms, exposure, history, and other laboratory tests. The purpose of a probable case is to identify people who may not be able to receive a positive test, perhaps due to isolation status or mild symptoms that do not require a healthcare visit.
“Calhoun County has done exceptionally well as far as flattening the curve. We as a community were extremely proactive instead of reactive,” said Rubio. “We have been able to manage the application well, and we have not seen a huge curve that would burden our health care system now. Y’all are doing great.”
MMC has been able to maintain patient care, and surgeries have resumed. An entire unit is reserved for COVID-19 patients and plans have been made to expand capacity should the need arise. Rubio said the virus has not gone away and stressed the importance of continuing to practice social distancing.
Meyer said updates through Code Red Alert System for COVID-19 would be suspended due to a lack of new information. According to Meyer, the system has worked well to keep the community informed throughout the pandemic. However, the Code Red Alert System will continue to be used to relay other non-pandemic vital county information in the future, most notably as hurricane season approaches.
Meyer also said during the address that residents were asked to make their own decisions whether to wear a mask in public. The judge added that the county is ready to put the pandemic behind it.
“A large majority of people have done very well with wearing masks, social distancing, and staying at home when they had to,” he said. “That is why the numbers have supposedly come down. It is not over. We will survive and get on down the road like we should be. We are ready to get school on again in the fall and other activities.”
Regarding the school district, Nichols thanked parents and students for adapting so quickly to remote learning.
“We have all suffered through a collective loss of normal time,” he said. “Teacher-to-teacher, teacher-to-student, and student-to-student are all incredibly important for school. CCISD is committed to face-to-face, in-person instruction in August or earlier. We will also abide by guidelines, which most likely will change. We don’t make these rules, and we follow the rules.”
No summer programs are scheduled at this time, but a bridge program is in the works for late summer. The summer feeding program will continue. Athletics and other summer programs will continue under strict guidelines participating in groups of 10 or less. CCISD will adhere to new guidelines as they become available.
Calhoun High School graduation ceremonies are scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday evening, and Hope High School ceremonies are scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday evening. Both events will take place at Sandcrab Stadium. Guests must have a ticket to enter both ceremonies. In case of rain, the events will be postponed to Monday, June 1, and Tuesday, June 2, at the stadium.
“After that, graduation will be held on the first two dates that it doesn’t rain,” Nichols said. “We are planning a ‘helluva’ graduation, and it will be at the first available opportunity. We cannot graduate inside.”
Port Lavaca Mayor Jack Whitlow also thanked the members of the community for their efforts and looks forward to “getting back to business.” He said all playscapes and splash pads in the community have been sanitized and are open to the public. Plans are to open the YMCA City Pool Monday, June 1. Port Lavaca City Hall plans to open Monday, June 15. Zoom meetings will continue to be used until further notice.
The mayor also asked the community to remember all veterans during the holiday weekend, along with frontline employees, who have risked their lives during the pandemic.
Whitlow ended the meeting on a lighter note with a funny story.
“The Lord came down and stood in front of him. He said ‘Lord, what brings you here? Is this judgment day?’ The Lord said, ‘No. This is my week to work from home.’”