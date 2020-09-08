Due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church Fall Festival is being scaled back to a much smaller version this year.
“We had to scale down this event because of the precautions that we needed to take surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Normally, this event draws hundreds of people into the Bauer Community Center within one afternoon,” said Fr. Tommy Chen. “But because of the need for social distancing, we are unable to host the numerous food, drink, craft, and game booths, children’s carnival, and live auction that usually characterize our festival.”
OLG’s annual Run for the Son 5K Run and Spring Fiesta, scheduled in March and since canceled, was the first fundraiser affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic has also affected other events sponsored by the church.
“So many of the participants who had already sponsored items or had paid entry fees for the event simply allowed the church to keep their funds as a donation. We are entirely grateful for their generosity,” said Chen. “After this Fall Festival, our Altar Society will have their annual turkey dinner on Nov. 1. This event actually won’t be affected too much, simply because it consists of mainly to-go plates, a raffle, and a bake sale. Our Catholic School usually has a gala in the spring semester. The pandemic will not allow us to do that, since it’s usually an event where social distancing is not possible. So this year, the parish school will be doing a raffle to help make up for what they normally bring in with the gala.”
The OLG Fall Festival will be held Sunday, Sept. 20, at St. Jude Hall. There will be no dine-in food served this year. Hours of operation for take-out or drive-through plates are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Plates for the pork steak dinner with green beans and German potatoes are $12. Meal tickets can be purchased at the church office or at the event. Delivery within the county is available with the purchase of 10 or more plates. Egg rolls are $1 each, and fried rice is available for purchase.
There will be a raffle with a total of $14,950 in prizes given as debit cards. Tickets can be purchased from the church office or from any parishioner. Tickets are $5 each or 6 tickets for $25. The drawing is 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at St. Jude Hall.
“The people of our church and of the local surrounding community are so wonderful and generous even in these difficult times. We know that we may not bring in as many funds as previous years when things were normal, and we were able to gather together for a day of fellowship at the Fall Festival. However, we won’t give up,” said Chen. “By God’s grace and by our efforts, we will try our hardest to ensure that Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church can continue to minister the gospel of salvation of Our Lord Jesus Christ in Port Lavaca and in all of Calhoun County. We sincerely thank all of you for your support in previous years and look forward to your support this year as well.”