Despite the warm temperatures, a glimpse of fall is on the horizon as Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church hosts its annual parish fall festival.
The event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Bauer Community Center. There is no admission fee.
Father Tommy Chen said the event has been a constant for more than 50 years.
“It began as a three-day event at the Oblate Villa with dancing, live music, food and games,” said Chen. “Now it’s only a one-day event with more than 1,000 people expected to come and go throughout the day.”
Chen said most of the events take place simultaneously throughout the day. Plates of pork steak with all the trimmings will be served for $12 beginning at 11 a.m. An array of food booths will sell pizza, burgers, cotton candy, funnel cake and popcorn throughout the day.
The festival will feature a variety of arts and crafts, children’s games, a cake spin, country store, bake sale and more. Donations are still being accepted for the live auction and cake spin. There will also be a Wing-Span drawing for a Louis Vuitton purse.
“The main event is the live auction that begins at 1 p.m. while the silent auction and raffle will be going on at the same time,” said Chen. “The raffle prizes are drawn after the live auction concludes around 7 p.m.”
Raffle prizes include debit cards totaling $15,000. The auction will consist of a variety of home decor, fishing trips, unique pieces of art, quilts, lovebirds raised by Chen, white doves, white silkie chickens, mini-lop rabbits and guinea pigs.
OLG Altar Society member Sarita Bonuz said her family never misses the fall festival.
“We have attended the OLG Parish Fall Festival for many years and it’s always a good time for our community to share a meal and visit,” said Bonuz, who is also a CCD teacher and a member of OLG Catholic Daughters. “There are always unique handmade/homemade items. My favorite part is the live auction.”
There will also be fun activities for the children during the festival.
“There’s a children’s carnival section in the festival to keep the kids entertained,” said Chen. “The festival is a time for families and the community to come together for food, fun and fellowship while raising money to help support OLG’s mission.”