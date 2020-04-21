Bells ring. Lockers clang shut. Feet scurry down the hallways to get to class on time. The COVID-19 pandemic has silenced all of these familiar sounds. Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic (OLG) School has taken on a big challenge utilizing a completely different approach to remote learning, and the morning school bell now rings at home.
OLG starts each day with morning announcements for all students in all grades. Students log into their Google Classroom (GC) Homeroom and click on this “assignment” before 9 a.m.
“They get to pray, say the pledges, and state our school mission just like they did before spring break,” said OLG Principal Theresa Dent. “I even sing happy birthday to those celebrating their special day, just like always.”
“Although OLG’s bell-to-bell teaching time has had to be trimmed down, the staff is striving to provide all the core elements within our curriculum to ensure that students are being taught what we promised to teach them at the beginning of the year. The teachers are going above and beyond to keep that promise.”
The morning announcements are meant to help the students feel a sense of community and connectedness while also indicating to the homeroom teachers, which students are and which are not awake, online and ready for the school day. The students, which do not click on the morning announcements by 9 a.m., are contacted by the school office to see if they are having any type of connection issues, etc. OLG also offers a link to an online Mass each day, which the students may watch as an optional morning activity.
“At 9 a.m., classes begin. Teachers and students go live via Google Meet and hold virtual classes. The teachers do circle time for the younger students and teach spelling/phonics, math, grammar, vocabulary, science, social studies and religion in all grade levels,” said Dent. “As I walk down the main school hallway, I can hear teachers teaching and students asking questions, but when I open a classroom door, there are no students in the desks. It is surreal.”
Teachers utilize both recorded lessons they make ahead of time and live streaming. The live streaming is important as it not only allows the students to ask questions of the teacher directly but also provides a sense of community with each other. Some classes are even holding virtual recess where students can just chat with each other in a monitored but unstructured environment, just like on a playground.
Pre-K through fourth grade are using a blended platform of online materials and paper packets that are sent home and returned weekly. The daily classes involve live streaming, independent study online, and paperwork. Classes last from three to four hours, not including breaks and lunch, depending on the grade, and there are also study hall/help sessions inserted into the schedule daily.
Middle school students are learning almost 100% online, utilizing all the Google Platform tools, such as forms, sheets, docs, etc. Classes rotate between subjects as they normally do, with four periods a day. Students have study halls from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and 2 to 3 p.m. when they can go live into a middle school Google Classroom where the teacher can be asked for help with homework or receive visual assistance through the Google Meet tool. All students can hear the question and view the teacher’s response.
Dent said the process is still a work in progress.
“Education has never been so fluid, but it is also very exciting,” she said. “We will come out on the other end of this crisis with tools and experience that will allow us to continue to teach in a new and exciting blended environment. Things we envisioned for our future educational approach are happening now.”
Some of the biggest obstacles, such as internet connectivity and technology availability to students, were overcome by OLG in a matter of days.
Thus remote learning will not end at OLG even when the students come back to school.
“Instead, we will learn and grow and strive to be better each day, just like we ask of our students,” said Dent. “OLG teachers are also learning that some new ways are not necessarily better, even in the remote learning environment.”
For example, math teacher Devin Rose flipped her math class to an online program that taught the curriculum, with her being available to help with questions and homework. When she saw her students struggling with this new approach, she reconsidered and went back to using the Saxon Math program, where she provides the lectures herself for the students.
“They just didn’t like the way the online instructors from the program taught, and they were starting to not like math and to get discouraged,” said Rose. “I decided to go back to what I know works for them, even if it means I have to pre-record all my lectures to ensure they are available to them when I get bumped off. It will be worth it to keep my students successful.”
Parents want their students to continue to learn and be their best, Dent said. “Most parents seem very impressed with the way we have turned remote learning into a reality for all grade levels, but many are surprised with how much we expect the students to learn on a daily basis.”
Parents are now seeing their children in class daily and seeing the amount of effort expected to cover all the required curricula.
As far as parent feedback, there has been a blend of awe, support, worry, and stress, with often all four in the same conversation or email. The remote curriculum is not as strict as OLG’s campus learning; their standards have not changed.
“This has led to worry and stress from some parents who are not only trying to help their children get online to connect with their teachers and their classwork but who are also working from home,” said Dent. “We will continue to have to make some adjustments as we go forward to accommodate special circumstances and may even cut back a little more in some areas. Parent feedback has been a blend of awe, support, worry, and stress - often all four in the same conversation or email.”
First grade Cheryl Marwitz said her students are enjoying the remote learning. “My kids say they don’t want to leave the virtual classroom when the live remote learning time is ended for the day. That makes me feel so good.”
Kindergarten teacher Becky Gray said she is grateful for all of the parental support.
“I think one of the greatest lessons we are all learning is patience and gratitude,” said Gray. “I am so proud of how patient the students are when we have technology issues.”
Another priority is continuing to provide a sense of community and celebrate success.
“Eighth-grade graduation is a very big deal for our campus each year, and we will have a graduation one way or the other,” said Dent. “How and when that will occur has yet to be determined.”
The staff at OLG understands that the way they respond to these extraordinary challenges will be seen by the children, and they will learn from their responses.
“We strive to give our best every day, and when we hit a technological pothole, we spend our energy finding alternate paths to learning, instead of excuses,” said Dent. “Perhaps that is the greatest lesson we can teach our children through all of this COVID-19 crisis.”