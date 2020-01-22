First responders were dispatched to State Highway 185 at approximately 9:50 pm in response to a train and vehicle incident.
According to Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery, the train and truck were both moving. The train was leaving the Seadrift Coke plant, and the vehicle was about to cross the tracks. Vickery said the train blew its whistle, but the truck did not yield, and the train hit the truck.
The train struck the driver side of the vehicle.
Vickery confirmed that the driver of the vehicle did not make it.
Texas Department of Public Safety will take over the investigation. All the information provided is based on preliminary findings.
A full report will be available tomorrow.