4.6 tons of trash.
257 bags of trash.
2,382 plastic drink bottles.
That’s what 15 teams of 64 individuals, including young people, adults, locals, weekenders, and out-of-towners pulled out of 15 miles of shoreline around Port O’Connor on Sept. 12, according to the San Antonio Bay Partnership’s website, www.sabaypartnership.org.
The event was supposed to be in conjunction with the statewide beach cleanup sponsored by Texas General Land Office.
“That was canceled due to the coronavirus,” said RJ Shelly, Calhoun County Extension Agent – Coastal & Marine Resources/Texas Sea Grant College Program. However, this program went on because there was plenty of area to allow them to spread out.
The clean-up is part of the partnership’s master plan to clean up the San Antonio and Espiritu Santo Bay areas.
“The county had great participation from the Calhoun 4-H and YMCA youth groups,” said Allan Berger, chair of the partnership.
Shelly and Emilee DeForest, Calhoun County Extension Agent – 4-H, were on hand for the clean up along with their 4-Hers and students from the YMCA summer camps, toiling along on their kayaks.
“Kids with the 4-H Sport Fishing and kids at the YMCA summer camp took part in kayaking this summer,” said Shelly. “It gave the kids a chance to give back.”
This was the first year for the environmental summer camp at the YMCA, and Shelly said they enjoyed kayaking in Boggy Bayou.
Among the items these kids pulled were 38 bags of trash, three tires, a metal ladder, and a 6-foot cylinder-shaped buoy, according to the website.
The teams walked or kayaked about 15 miles of shoreline, including popular fishing spots such as Saluria, Blackberry Island, Barroom Bay, and the Little Jetties, removing the accumulated trash.
The Awful 5 Documented Trash was plastic beverage bottles, topping the list at 2,382, followed by aluminum cans at 688; plastic bags at 478, glass containers at 293, and drink cups at 218. Other notable trash included plastic fragments, 207 shotgun shells, 159 fishing lines, lures, and corks, along with flipflops and shoes, according to the website.
Here’s what you can do to reduce litter in the bays:
Secure trash on your boat; plastic bottles, bags, wrappers, buckets, and other items easily blow off.
Use alternative containers such as metal water bottles and cups instead of plastic or Styrofoam to reduce the opportunity to lose them.
Leave the bay cleaner after your trips by picking up instead of walking by trash.
Participate in clean-ups and crab trap removal events. Boats are needed to transport volunteers to remote sites. If you can’t participate, contribute to support those who can.
Encourage your friends and family to do the same.