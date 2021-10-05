Once again, the community will line the streets of Port Lavaca and wait for the rat, tat, tat of the drums from the Calhoun High School band from a distance. That sound means the annual Calhoun County Fair parade is on the way to kick off the Calhoun County Fair.
The Calhoun County Fair and Parade was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though not back to 100-percent, the Calhoun County Fair will return this year with many of its normal events.
“I think it’s a great time for the community to see we are coming back into some normalization in the middle of a pandemic,” said Calhoun County Fair board member and Fair Parade Chairman Amanda Gonzalez. “The kids have faced a lot of changes, and the parade and fair can give them something to look forward to.”
This year’s parade theme is “Enriching Our Community”. Leading the parade as the Grand Marshal is Calhoun County Independent School District Superintendent Larry Nichols.
“The parade is dedicated to the teachers of Calhoun County. The theme is basically anything goes, and any organization can show what they feel would be a representation of the community,” said Gonzalez. “They can also put a spin with it, including teachers or education.”
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, and entries are still being sought. Gonzalez said she hopes to have at least 40 entries. The parade usually consists of marching bands, dance teams, bike and motorcycle clubs, political teams, civic and non-profit groups, commercial businesses, decorated vehicles, local school groups, queen contestants, and so much more from local and surrounding areas.
“The parade is open to anyone - any age - and any organization- individuals or groups. We encourage everyone to join the fun and show us your entries. There is no entry too small or big. We love variety,” said Gonzalez.
Lineup will begin at 7 a.m. at Sandcrab Stadium and proceed down Sam Faubion St., turn right on Virginia Street, and end at Bayfront Peninsula Park. All entries in the parade should be in line by 9 a.m. for safety reasons. Individuals walking in the parade must be dropped off by 9:30 a.m. at Travis Middle School. Entry numbers must be displayed on the driver’s door to be judged. Judges will be set up at REMAX Land and Homes. There will be one overall grand champion and first, second, and third places for each division.
Life-long community member Susie Verheijen said her family looks forward to the fair parade every year.
“We would get there at least an hour early to get a good place to see the parade. It was a fun community thing to do, and you see people you haven’t seen in years,” said Verheijen. “You visit with people; see different people with different floats. It is neat to see the young children in the community doing stuff.”
This year, Verheijen and her husband Jorma will join in the parade with the jeep club, Coastal Jeeps and Shenanigans.
For more information or to enter the parade, call Amanda Gonzalez at 361-482-8464 or Marissa Almanzar at 361-571-0837.
Another crowd favorite is the Calhoun County Fair Queen Pageant. Eight contestants are vying for the title of Calhoun County Fair Queen. The winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship, with the first runner up receiving $750 and the second runner up receiving a $500 scholarship upon graduation. The queen will be crowned Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Calhoun County Fairground Pavilion. Contestants consist of Calhoun County residents in ninth through twelfth grades. Miss contestants are in sixth through eighth grades. Junior Miss contestants are in third through fifth grades, and Little Miss and Mister contestants are in kindergarten through second grades. More than 40 contestants will compete for one of the fair pageant titles.
The junior livestock show will be held Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds. The junior livestock auction will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. Calhoun County Extension Agent/4-H Development Agent Emilee Deforest said there are 102 youth showing animals in the 2021 Calhoun County Fair Youth Livestock Show and Auction.
“The Junior Livestock Auction is such an important aspect of the livestock show, as it teaches youth that the hard work and effort put into their livestock projects is valued,” Deforest said.
Twins McKynzie and Coltyn Judd have raised animals for seven years for the Calhoun County Youth Livestock Show. McKynzie said the money raised goes into a savings account for college for her and her brother.
“I’m really happy that everything is going to be normal this year. Having family and friends there at the livestock show makes it much more exciting. I feel like having the exhibitors back at the auction will help businesses see the hard work that we put into our projects,” said Coltyn Judd. “There is a lot of hard work that goes into raising pigs. We get them in May and have to feed them in the morning and evening. Not only do we have to feed them, but we have to clean pens, take care of their skin, wash, weigh, and walk them. My sister and I are involved in many other activities, so we help each other. Most days it takes the teamwork of my whole family.”
The fair carnival will open daily at 5 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 15. The carnival will open at noon, Saturday, Oct. 16. Wristbands are $20 Tuesday, $25 Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and $30 Saturday.
Admission is $1 on Tuesday and $5 Wednesday through Saturday. Students and senior citizens are $3. Children, ages five and under, are free. Cash only is accepted at the gate.
See the County Fair section in this edition for schedule and other information.