Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church parishioners know how to put on a parade pandemic style. Church members came together to see each other, collect food for the Calhoun Community Ministries Food Pantry and show their gratitude for the priests who lead them, Fr. Tommy Chen and Fr. Max Landman.
OLG parishioner Annette Alonzo came up with the idea after seeing a church in Mission do something similar. She got together with a few other parishioners within the church and got plenty of “let’s do it” and “I’m in” responses.
“We miss them. Fr. Tommy (Chen) has been graciously keeping us updated and live streaming Masses on Sundays as well as a Mass each day of Easter Week,” said Alonzo. “Fr. Max kept our RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults) classes going, not only sending the teachers and the group the study topic each week, but also uploaded an audio file weekly for liturgy of the word and always included words of encouragement.”
The parade was a team effort which included The Knights of Columbus, OLG Altar Society, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, OLG Catholic School, Adult and Teen ACTS groups, English and Spanish mass parishioners and the Mission Parishioners in Seadrift and Port O’Connor. The groups each volunteered to contact parishioners and stay in close contact with each other.
Several flyers were sent out in advance asking for donations of non-perishable items and well wishes, along with reminders to stay in their vehicles. A handful of volunteers were stationed outside taking goods from members to keep social distancing measures in place. Drop-off sites were also available. The Port Lavaca Police Department was notified and volunteered to escort the parade and the Port Lavaca Fire Department also sent firefighters and two trucks to complete the procession.
More than 100 vehicles attended the parade and contributed much happiness and donations of food staples, produce, canned goods, toiletries and much more.
“The priests were completely surprised,” said Alonzo. “With that many members attending its hard to keep a secret. Between the honking, screaming ‘We love you Fr. Tommy and Fr. Max’ and all the signs, the happiness could be felt all around that church. The parade was a way for everyone to see each other through a distance.”
Both Fr. Tommy and Fr. Max were overwhelmed with the effort of the parishioners.
“No words could adequately express my appreciation to all our parishioners for their overwhelming demonstration of love and support when they surprised us on Saturday morning with a parade through the church parking lot,” said Fr. Tommy. “The honking, the waving, the signs, the cards, the gifts, the food, the smiles (behind the masks), the tangible fellowship we experienced for that brief time, was a testimony of how faith in our Lord Jesus and the love he exudes through us can transcend even these difficult times of physical separation. I pray that soon we can gather in the house of God again as his family of faith to pray and worship him by offering the Eucharistic Sacrifice.”
Fr. Tommy and Fr. Max immediately posted their gratitude on the Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church Facebook page.