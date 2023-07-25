CCISD is sponsoring a program to allow degreed individuals an opportunity to earn their certification.
There are around eight people going through the Teachers of Tomorrow program with two seats left to be filled.
Calhoun County ISD Superintendent Evan Cardwell asked the board during its Monday, July 17, meeting to raise the pay of interns to that of a first-year teacher while going through the program.
“It’s a wonderful program to attract people to get the teaching tools necessary and we don’t want to penalize them while they are putting in the effort to get it done,” Cardwell said.
He noted the person would be doing the work of a teacher through the program.
However, if certification was not achieved in a year, the salary would be dropped back down.
“This is important for us,” said Cardwell.
Board member Bill Shrader made the motion to approve the increase, which was seconded by Board member David Gaskamp. It passed unanimously.
In addition, the board approved a salary step-increase for district employees.
In other business, the board:
Approved the annual review and changes for the district’s CDA – Other Revenues Investment policy.
Approved updating the board’s operating procedures manual.
Set budget workshops for July 24, Aug. 7 and Aug. 14.
Conducted board training for the superintendent’s evolution.
Approved the consent agenda including Self-Certifying an Increased Micro-Purchase Threshold for federally funded purchases. The threshold is $499,999.99.
Met in closed session and approved employment and resignation recommendations.