Stanley Taylor colors the world for residents and staff at Bethany Senior Living, located at 118 Trinity Shores Dr. in Port Lavaca.
Taylor, 61, grew up in Calhoun County. His parents passed away 20 years ago.
After he was involved in a terrible car accident, Taylor needed something to keep his mind occupied with positive thoughts. He decided to fill it with the beauty of colors.
Taylor likes to use adult coloring pages with prints such as waterfalls, flowers, and other colorful scenarios. He said, one day, he decided to pick up some colored pencils, which quickly became his favorite medium and has not stopped since.
“The picture inspires me to color it,” said Taylor. “It’s very comforting and relaxing to me. It helps take my mind off my problems or things going on and not worry so much.”
Taylor gives most of his artwork away to friends.
“It makes me happy to see people enjoy my art, so it inspires me to do more,” he said.
Taylor has one living sibling, Ruth Gray, out of a family of 10.