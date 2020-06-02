Time is a river, constantly ebbing and flowing, just as our lives will continue to move forward.
With mostly empty stadium seats and family members peering through the gates, masked Calhoun High School graduating seniors marched into Sandcrab Stadium Friday evening to receive their high school diploma during a graduation ceremony that almost never was.
Due to restrictions caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, students were allowed only two guests each to the ceremony. Following social distancing guidelines closely, CCISD utilized both sides of the stadium to accommodate guests as safely as possible.
Calhoun High School Principal Nicole Amason stated the Class of 2020 is graduating with 498 hours of college credit earned and was awarded 2.2 million in grants and scholarships, with the total still rising.
“Finally, there is a legacy of success leaving CHS. We had an unprecedented year of accomplishments because of leadership, dedication, and work ethic,” said Amason. “Both academic and athletic competitions were extremely successful.”
The top 11 students were recognized: Hannah Sun, Zoey Lu, Sergio Morales, Katherine Wang, Anthony Liu, Sajni Desai, Quanjie Dai, Eh D. Poe, Crystal Kwi, Abigail Foester, and Carly Rosenboom.
Amason announced the names of the following students who have enlisted in the military: Briley Maldonado, Parry Mathes, and Morgan Sanders, United States Air Force; Patrick Boatright, Katia Garza Rodriguez, Caesar Pena, Amber Rodriguez, and Catherine Torres, United States Army; Analisa Gomez. Will Grubert and Xavier Nunez, United States Marine Corps; and Kara Smith and Mason Wood, United States Navy.
Salutatorian Zoey Lu spoke to her fellow classmates by reflecting upon the few months prior to graduation.
“None of us expected our last few months of high school to occur as it has. Who could have known that March 13, 2020, would be the last real day of our high school career, the last day we would be able to go to our classes in person, and the last day we would be able to see our teachers and classmates?” she asked. “At the beginning of spring break, many of us were relieved to take a much-needed break from the stress of school. We were excited to be able to sleep in, stay up late, and go on vacation. But then, news of the novel coronavirus broke, and although we were concerned, we figured that we would be fine.”
She realized the situation had gotten worse in a short span of time, and school days turned into countless hours spent in the kitchen making banana bread and frothy coffee, couch binge-watching Tiger King and TikToks alike.
“Suddenly, we found ourselves in May, and it seemed that one by one, the most important events of our high school lives slipped through our fingers. Senior prom, senior day, senior breakfast, countless parties and banquets, and celebrations -- all gone. Today is May 29, the end of what was set to be the most extraordinary and special month of high school,” Lu said. “Today is our graduation, and it’s been 77 days since our class was last together as a whole. I’m not here to tell you that our senior year was awesome because the truth is that our reality never truly met our expectations. What I am here to tell you, though, is that there is a silver lining to all of this. Although we are sitting quite far apart right now, it’s unmistakable that our community has come together closer than ever before to support one another in the midst of this pandemic.”
Valedictorian Hannah Sun said that even though her class did not experience many of the other lasts, they did experience the last day of high school together and the beginning of a new future. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Sun and her classmates pushed through the best and worst times of the school year together.
“One of my favorite teachers once told me the quote, ‘Time is a river...and books are boats. Many volumes start down that stream, only to be wrecked and lost beyond recall in its sands.’” she said.
She reflected how her fellow students pushed to higher goals, experienced both successes and failures, lost friends, made new friends, joined clubs, and played sports.
“Whether you have decided to continue your education at a university or college, enlist in the military, immediately join the workforce, or take a gap year after graduation, we will always share the memories of our time at Calhoun High School,” Sun said. “But most importantly, we’ve taken another step towards discovering who we are as a person and what we truly want to achieve in life.”
Sun thanked the class of 2020 for allowing her to be part of such an unforgettable graduating class and wished everyone good luck in future endeavors.
“I have no doubt that you all will ‘endure the testings of time and live to bless the ages following,’ she said. “Congratulations class of 2020….We did it.”
CHS graduating senior Baylee Nunley said she thought her classmates were afraid that the celebrations that normally take place during the last few months of school would never happen.
“Because of the awesome high school team, district employees, parents, and many community members, we were able to celebrate this big moment after all,” she said. “ Senior adopt, senior breakfast, the senior parade, project graduation, our banners at the stadium, and most importantly, graduation became a reality once more. We all wanted to cheer on our friends we have been with since kindergarten, as well as our newer classmates, as they walked across that stage to receive their diplomas. It was an awesome experience I will never forget.”
Baylee’s mother, Diana Nunley, said, “After several weeks of wondering if graduation would take place at all, CHS and the school district worked it out so that all of the seniors could be together safely, one last time, to walk the stage and cheer each other on. I’ve waited so long to see my daughter have her turn, and it was absolutely perfect.”
Senior Adam Fox said, for him, the moment was bittersweet.
“My whole family could not be there to help celebrate what I worked so hard for, but I am very thankful and blessed that we got to have an actual ceremony on the field that I played football on for four years,” he said.
“I am very thankful that my husband and I got to actually see our son walk the stage to receive his diploma. All the staff and administrators from CCISD worked very hard to make this happen for our students, and they did an amazing job, considering the circumstances,” said Adam’s mother, Barbara Fox. “It will be one to definitely remember.”
The CHS Class of 2020 Class song is Graduation Day by Vitamin C. The Class color is blue, and the class flower is the yellow rose. Students chose “Don’t stop midway through, stop when you are finished” (Kobe Bryant) as the class motto.
Students never lose hope during pandemic
“One step at a time - but always forward.”
The Hope High School Class of 2020 closed a chapter of their lives as 46 students received their high school diploma in person Saturday evening at Sandcrab Stadium. Clad in facemasks and silver caps and gowns, students entered the stadium adorned by a beautiful sunset, which left the sky in a shaded collage of pink and purple tones.
The stadium seats were nearly empty due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the crowd was not lacking pride and joy as graduates took their seats on the field.
HHS Principal Dwana Finster reflected upon the past year and the many different situations, which lead each graduate into life at HHS. She proudly praised the students for possessing the awesome traits of accepting and welcoming each other for who they are.
“This year has been totally different from anything we have ever experienced. Some of you finished before COVID-19 existed. Those that did not, I commend you for sticking with us, working hard, and accomplishing your goals,” said Finster. “Navigating through unchartered waters and beginning a new chapter in public education has caused students and educators to navigate together on the same playing field. Parents, students and staff, we survived. We had little preparation time and learned as we went, but we did it. Students, you have truly worked hard, and I sincerely hope the staff has instilled in you a habit for seeing life in a positive manner. I encourage you to make this your habitual way of thinking.”
“Now, young adults, your hard work has earned you this diploma. It has been a privilege and honor to work with each one of you,” Finster continued. “All have impacted us in some way, and we are better for that. Remember that faith is not always a leap, but sometimes just one little leap after another with lots of falling down and getting back up in between. You can do whatever you put your mind to.”
The Calhoun County Independent School District trustees were recognized along with faculty and staff.
The HHS Principal’s Award was presented to Angel Chavez.
The HHS Achievement Award was presented to Lissy Sanchez-Alvarez.
Texas Scholars were recognized.
Evan Smith was recognized for his donation of blood six or more times during his high school career.
The Calhoun Soil and Water Conservation District awards were presented to Ashleigh Thompson, first place, Miriam Rivera, second place, and Camryn Edwards, third place.
Lucia Ornelas scholarships were awarded to Makayla Baldera and Angel Chavez.
The Seadrift Chamber of Commerce scholarship was awarded to Camryn Edwards.
Hope High School’s graduate speaker was Kirsten Bernal. She approached the podium and stood while the HHS principal read the words from the paper she wrote.
“Coming to Hope changed things all around for the better. I needed to graduate as soon as possible to get a full-time job and help my mom out, and I needed to get my credits back. Most importantly, I needed to earn my diploma. Attending Hope was better for me because there were no distractions. I felt way more motivated and cared for. Working at my own pace was very helpful. The only thing I would change is that I would come here a lot sooner. My parents just weren’t sure if it was right for me, but now that I’ve come and completed my work, I think I made the right choice, and my parents most definitely agree.”
Bernal said she learned something from each of her teachers, and without their help, she would never have become as focused. She plans to attend the University of Houston-Victoria and enroll in its medical program to earn a bachelor’s degree.
“The career I would like to pursue is a registered nurse because I would like to help people every day, and the medical field has always been very interesting to me. I’d like to have a job I enjoy going to every day since most of my time will be spent working to provide for myself,” Bernal said. “I appreciate everyone at Hope that helped me when help was needed. I’ll never forget any of them.”
“Hope is a very special place. To graduate in the class of 2020 is a big deal. There are things we share together that were not experienced by other graduating classes. We are dealing with the collective loss of the world we knew,” said CCISD Superintendent Larry Nichols. “In that process, we learned of the term essential service. So I ask you tonight, what will your essential service be? My personal wish for each of you is that you achieve a degree in personal happiness. Congratulations. May God bless.”
The HHS graduating Class of 2020 chose a white rose as its class flower. “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” by Panic! At The Disco was chosen as the class song. The class motto, “One step at a time - but always forward”, will be forever remembered by the HHS Class of 2020.