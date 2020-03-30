Calhoun County was notified today that an individual who resides outside of the county tested positive for COVID-19, and the person had visited some areas in the county while infectious, county officials stated in a press release.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is supporting Calhoun County identifying any close contacts of the patient while sick, so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms and quickly tested, if needed, according to the press release. The person is not currently in the county.
It is possible that individuals who visited Village Grocery in Point Comfort on Tuesday, March 17 between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., may have been exposed.