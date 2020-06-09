There will be no big fish tales this year coming from The Harbor Children’s Alliance and Victims Center’s Annual Pescado Grande Fishing Tournament, scheduled for Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27, thanks to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The Harbor’s Board of Directors decided to cancel the event due to so many unknowns surrounding the pandemic. The Harbor’s Executive Director, Maria Walton, said board members, volunteers, and staff usually spend several months planning the event. They send sponsorship letters early so that shirts can be printed and contact businesses for raffle items so that tickets can be printed and ready for sale by the end of April. They also contact silent auction donors, which happens amid the nation’s closure.
“With so many unknowns, we could not, in good conscience, send out letters to local companies asking them to support our event when they were unsure as to what business was going to look like from day to day,” said Walton. “We couldn’t ask those local business owners to donate to our event when they were not able to keep their own doors open and with so many people out of work, we didn’t know what that was going to do to our registrations and ticket sales. We also wanted to avoid asking for sponsorships and donations and then have to cancel another event due to the safety of our community, participants, staff, and volunteers. We, in no way, wanted the community to think that we did not have any consideration for what was going on, or that we did not care about what was happening to our community.”
Pescado Grande is the biggest profit fundraiser of the year for The Harbor, along with The Murder Mystery Dinner and Sportsman’s Night Out Gun Raffle.
“In the past, the tournament has raised anywhere between $ 18,000 to $ 25,000. We do not just consider it a successful event because of the money it brings in, but because of the community support we receive,” said Walton. “We have sponsors that have been part of the tournament every single year since its inception. The Lion’s Club has donated their time year after year cooking the fish for our Saturday meal, and we have participants that keep coming back year after year to fish our tournament. The volunteers that have come out to help always talk about what a great time they had and what a wonderful event it was, and we truly enjoy hosting this event. We may not have the biggest purse to give away, but the support that we get is amazing because they know that it is for a good cause, to help us continue providing services to victims and children in Calhoun County.”
The tournament usually draws about 35 bay boats and six offshore boats each year.
The decision to cancel centered partly around The Harbor’s Purse Bingo, scheduled for March 2020.
“We had already collected all the sponsorship money for our Purse Bingo, which was replacing the Murder Mystery Dinner this year and had to postpone it,” said Walton. “How could we ask people for more money for an event that we did not know if we were even going to be able to have? So we decided that it would be best to cancel the tournament and hopefully be able to have our Purse Bingo in the summer instead.”
The Harbor hopes to have the Designer Purse Bingo sometime this year. Plans are still in place to continue with the Sportsman’s Night Out, currently scheduled for Friday, Oct. 2, and that the community will continue to support the events to help make up for the loss.
“We do have our grants that help us in providing direct services to our clients, and we count on the money raised from our fundraiser to keep the operations of the center going,” she said. “It is going to be a huge loss financially, especially with not knowing what will happen with the Designer Purse Bingo. We do have some money on reserve that can help us if we get into a bind, but then we will have to work harder to replace that money.”
This year would have celebrated the 30th annual Pescado Grande Fishing Tournament.
“Since we were not able to have it this year, we will consider next year to be our 30th and will be meeting soon to see how we plan on building it up for next year,” said Walton. “ We also hope that we can count on our sponsors from previous years as well as participants that have joined us in the past.”
Since the pandemic began, statistically, all of Harbor’s numbers are down, according to Walton.
“Our presentations are down because of the school closures, which is what weighs on our minds the most. April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, so we spend that time talking to kids about safe and unsafe touches, that it’s okay to tell, and about boundaries. We also send information home to parents about signs to look for and how to talk to your child, but unfortunately, we were not able to do that this year,” Walton said. “Sometimes, that is the only way a child finds out that things like that are not ok, and that’s when they speak up, but with no one to see or notice, those reports are not coming in, so our forensic interview numbers are also down. We know that stress heightens domestic violence, but those numbers are down as well. We know that it is not because domestic violence is not taking place, but if the abuser is in the home most of the day from not working, then it makes it impossible for them to call.”
Thankfully, there have not been more than the usual incidents reported during the pandemic. She expressed the need to remember that, for some children, home is not a safe place to be.
“It is important to remember that sexual abuse is usually committed by someone the child knows and trusts,” she said. “Young children and teenagers who are victims of abuse may be trapped at home with their abuser and may have fewer opportunities to ask for help from a trusted adult. Now, more than ever, adults need to take action to prevent sexual abuse and recognize the warning signs. They need to learn the signs and symptoms of sexual abuse. Look for red flags, such as unexplained injuries, changes in behavior, fear of certain places or people. It is important to create an environment where children feel safe and comfortable talking about their feelings and experiences.”
Walton stressed the need to look out for other children in our lives.
“We need parents, neighbors, relatives, and all adults to help protect the children in their lives during this time of crisis,” she said. “Take notice of the children in your neighborhood while going out on walks, at the grocery store, or in other settings.”
If you have reason to believe a child has been abused, every citizen has a duty to report. You are obligated by law to report suspected child abuse. If you suspect a child is being abused, please call the abuse and neglect hotline at 1-800-252-5400.