Calhoun County commissioners approved several items relating to events for Port O’Connor during its Jan. 20 meeting.
The court approved the use of King Fisher Beach for the annual Crawfish Festival set for April 24.
“This is something they bring to us every year,” said Commissioner Gary Reese.
In addition, the court approved allowing the sale of alcohol at the festival and a request to designate Park Avenue as a one-way street for the festival from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to deter traffic hazards.
Also, the court approved designating the grass area north of the pier as golf cart parking only.
“Is this still working good?” asked Commissioner Vern Lyssy.
“Yes, it goes 10 times smoother than if they didn’t,” said Reese.
While the court was on the subject of Port O’Connor, it approved the use of King Fisher Beach for the annual Fireworks Display set for July 3 and to use the park as a vendor area from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Also, the court approved the request for one-way street status for Park Avenue and the golf-cart only parking site on the north grassy area.
In other business the court:
- Approved vacating and abandoning a portion of unconstructed public road in Alamo Beach described as .04 of an acre on Alamo Boulevard following a public hearing on the issue.
- Approved a request from Port Lavaca Main Street for tax-exempt status on the Lorraine Fabrygel Building.
- Approved a resolution declaring Jan. 24-30 as School Choice Week in Calhoun County.
- Accepted the 2020 Certification of Completion for Continuing Education from the County Clerk.
- - Approved Geigle’s Utilities for an inspections agreement for the public restroom septic system at 865 N. Ocean Drive.
- Vacated lots 14 and 15 in Koinonia Point.
- Approved the final plat for Koinonia Point re-subdivision No. 2.
- Approved the final plat for Caracol Lot 52R.
- Approved the final plat for The Texan Properties Subdivision.
- Approved the final plat of the Re-plat of Lots 31, 32, 33, and 34 and the reserve for a commercial lot in Swan Point Landing in Seadrift.
- Approved the final plat of Salt Water Haven in Port O’Connor.
- Approved allowing Cheri Whatley-Walleck of Rusty Hook Winery to sell unopened bottles of wine at the Port O’Connor Farmers Market.
- Approved a preliminary plat of Green Lake RV Park on Jesse Rigby Road.
- Approved a list of items from the Elections Administration Office as surplus.
- Approved a camera and radio from Constable, Precinct 4, as waste.
- Approved 14 budget amendments from the 2020 budget and two from the 2021 budget.
- Approved payment of county, Memorial Medical Center, and Indigent Care bills and payroll.