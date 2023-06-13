Port O’Connor is about to get another great place to fish.
As part of a collaboration between the Port O’Connor (POC) Chamber of Commerce and Calhoun County, a new kayak launch and fishing area is set to be opened at the intersection of Park Street and Main Street.
Once finished, the new area will include a full-fledged kayak launch as well as access directly to the water, accommodating both those who like to get in the water or ride above it. Also included in the plans is an expanded parking area and the addition of picnic tables.
“Right now, it’s basically an empty lot. It’s on the bayfront, and it’s very shallow, and years ago there were concrete steps there. They have since eroded, and the cap on the seawall has fallen apart,” POC Chamber of Commerce President Darla Parker said. “The chamber will recap the seawall with a sidewalk, add new steps into the water and a kayak ramp to allow for easy access to the water.”
While the POC Chamber of Commerce is taking care of the direct construction for the kayak launch, front seawall, and entry into the water, the county will be helping clear the land and parking area. Commissioner Gary Reese, who represents POC, is working with the Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re going to extend the parking lot and hire their contractor to fix the cap on the seawall for safety reasons. There’s rebar exposed out of the top of the cap, and that presents a hazard, so we’d like to get that fixed,” Reese said.
The project’s current completion date is set to be somewhere in July but may vary depending on construction time. Once finished, the project will be the most recent improvement to POC, following the installation of new lights along the town’s piers.
“It’s going to be a nice park area where people can access the water. Not everyone has boats, so this will give visitors and tourists a place to get in the water and do some fishing,” Parker said. “We’re really looking forward to this project, and hope it gets completed before summer is over.”