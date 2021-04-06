The Point Comfort City Council got the ball rolling on its application for a Community Development Block grant during its Monday, April 5, meeting.
The council approved a resolution authorizing the application for up to $350,000 and designated Mayor John Warren and City Administrator Robby Silva to sign grant-related documents.
“This is a requirement of the process,” said Martha Brown with Grantworks.
Also, as part of the process, a Citizen Participation Plan was approved. Brown said the plan allows them to make sure they meet TDA guidelines as well as offering a means for citizen comments about the project.
Also, during the meeting, new signage for the Point Comfort Business Center was approved.
Warren noted the signs were worn and that people used both as an entrance.
Point Comfort Police Chief Troy Baxter came up with a plan for entrance and exit signs and handicapped designations.
“The main issue is the two entrances,” he said.
Warren had a couple of reminders for residents about the COVID vaccine list and the upcoming clean-up and garage sale.
The city is still compiling a list of residents who wish to be vaccinated and encouraged residents to call city hall and register.
In addition, he encouraged anyone having a garage sale on April 24 to call city hall and get on the list that will be used to let people know where to go. Also, roll-off dumpsters will be available from April 12-25.
On another note, Warren said feedback forms had been created to receive citizens’ comments, complaints or other information. The form will be available on the city’s new website, Facebook, and the hardcopy version at city hall.
In other business, the council:
- Approved a resolution suspending the May 3 CenterPoint grip rate adjustments for gas utility
- Conducted the first of two public hearings on the Juvenile Curfew Ordinance - Baxter said it was an effective deterrent in response to Councilwoman Linda Brush’s question. The ordinance has to be renewed every three years. Accepted a proposal from Gonzalez Contracting for $6,300 for a concrete parking lot for the municipal court
- Accepted a proposal for $1,975 from KT Construction for the installation of a metal door and panic exit as part of the city hall renovation project
- Heard department head reports
- Set the next meeting for May 3
- Approved payment of bills
- Approved the March 1 meeting minutes