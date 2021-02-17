The City Wide Clean Up and Garage Sale is returning to Point Comfort this year,
The Point Comfort City Council set the dates for the event during its regular meeting Feb. 8.
“This is done annually but it wasn’t done last year as it was at the start of the pandemic,” said City Administrator Robby Silva, noting it normally was two Saturdays in March.
This year’s dates will be April 17 and April 24 for the cleanup and April 24 for the Garage Sale.
“I think the citizens appreciate the opportunity to clean up and have the garage sale,” said Councilwoman Linda Brush.
Also during the meeting, the council set the annual Fourth of July celebration for July 3 with a rain date of July 17.
“The vendor is asking our preference for a rain date,” said Silva.
Councilman Steve Lambden suggested July 17 as the rain date in order to give the ground time to dry out.
“If it’s raining on the third, the ground will be too wet to get cars in the next weekend,” he said.
In other business, the council:
• Was informed the Parks Committee will meet 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Community Center.
• Approved fees for notary services.
• Approved the Observed Holiday Schedule.
• Approved a decrease in mileage reimbursement to 56 cents.
• Approved a quote from K&T Construction of $9,337 for City Hall renovations.
• Approved the city manager to seek out maintenance agreements for city equipment.
• Took no action following a closed session.
• Heard department head reports..