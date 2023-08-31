POINT COMFORT – After three hours of discussing the budget, the Point Comfort City Council proposed a tax rate for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
The council decided to go with the no-new-revenue rate, which is actually higher than last year’s rate due to lower taxable values this year.
The 2022-23 tax rate was .8119 cents per $100 valuation and the rate for this budget is .9830 cents per $100 valuation, which is also the rate where a public hearing is required. The voter approval rate is $1.0193 per $100 valuation.
One of the reasons the rate increased is due to the inventory appraisal for Formosa Plastics. This appraisal is based on the inventory as of Jan. 1 each year and it can fluctuate, said City Attorney Anne Marie Odefey.
For example, the Formosa values in 2021 were at $59 million and swung to $100 million in 2022 before dropping to $83 million for 2023.
“You had a gain of $40 million in one year and this year, it was at $83 million, a loss of about $17 million,” said Odefey. “That’s quite a swing.”
According to a tax recap provided to the council by the Calhoun County Appraisal District, the 2022 rate of .8119 cents would generate $676,576 in revenue, a loss of $140,009. The no-new-revenue rate, which is also the notice and hearing rate, of .9830 would generate $819,158 in taxes, a $2,573 increase in the levy from the previous year. The voter-approval rate of $1.0193 would generate $849,408, an increase of $32,823 in the levy from the previous year.
Odefey said based on the inventory, she would encourage a higher rate especially considering the 3% cap on generating new revenue enacted by the Texas Legislature,but not this time due to the proposed rates.
“If you think it is worth $32,000, you can go with the voter-approval rate if you are comfortable with that,” said Odefey. “You can argue that Formosa will pay 50%, but it will still hit the taxpayer.”
“It’s not worth electing a new council over,” said Councilman Cary Kneupper of the voter-approval rate.
Councilman John Warren made the motion to propose the .9830 tax rate, which was seconded by Councilman George Hernandez. It was approved in a record vote, 4-0. Councilwoman Laura Kurtz was unable to attend the meeting.
While working on the budget, infrastructure was considered as well as completing projects in the water treatment plant and the wastewater treatment plant.
“Infrastructure should be our main concern. Ours is in bad shape,” said Councilman John Warren, noting the city needed to develop a five to 10 year plan for improvements.
The council plans to meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 to finalize the budget.
The public hearing on the budget and tax rate will be during the council’s regular Sept. 6 meeting. A meeting to adopt the budget and tax rate is set for Sept. 18.