The Point Comfort City Council approved a water/wastewater rate increase during a special meeting on June 14.
Lynn Short, president of LSPS Solutions, presented the rate study to the council.
The study looked at rates from 2015-2019, the latest available, and found that the city’s average annual revenue for the period was $651,485 while expenses were $731,142.
“An enterprise fund like a utility is a business,” said Short. “It’s not tax support but relies solely on water and wastewater sales and needs to be run like a business.”
Short explained that the study was to determine a rate that would cover expenses while being fair and equitable across all customer classes – residential and commercial as well as low-water users and high-water users.
“This really simplifies what we have,” said Mayor John Warren.
Council member Wes McKelvy made the motion to accept the new rates, which was seconded by council member George Hernandez.
It was amended to include an implementation date at the start of the fiscal year 2022, which is Oct. 1. The motion was approved.
In other business, the council:
- Approved advertising for bids for the Waterline Replacement Project.
- Conducted a budget workshop.