The Point Comfort City Council ordered a General Election and renamed the shopping center during its Wednesday, Jan. 4, meeting.
The General Election, set for May 1, will decide three seats on the council.
Also, the council renamed the Point Comfort Shopping Center as the Point Comfort Business Center.
Point Comfort Mayor John Warren asked for the name change at a previous meeting, noting the business center was more reflective of the center.
Also, the council approved a resolution designating Grantworks as Administration Service provider for the 2021-2022 Texas Community Development Block Grant application and implementation.
In other business, the council:
- Took no action on a proposal from Village Grocery to purchase the land it currently leases
- Heard from Point Comfort City Administrator Robby Silva who reminded the council that the water burnout had begun on Jan. 4 and will continue through Feb. 3.
- Appointed itself to the Point Comfort Municipal Development District with staggered terms to get it back to where it needed to be as all appointments had lapsed
- Heard from Councilman Mitch McBride, who serves as head of utilities, about several sewer problems and the jetter being in the shop - “We had to call Port Lavaca and borrow their jetter,” he said. “Other than that, we’re fine and moving forward.”
Point Comfort Councilwoman Linda Brush, who oversees administration, said work orders were pending and will get started, weather permitting, including the handicapped area that needs to be dry. She also said they were redesigning the office area. Warren said he was looking into ways to increase the size of the council chamber. Silva reported that a domain name issue was holding up the website, but it was expected to be up and running Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Councilman George Hernandez reported that projects were finishing up and that he had the lumber and equipment to begin another project.
Councilman Wes McKelvy said two part-time officers had been hired and were being trained. He also noted the Point Comfort Police Department had been busy with 46 calls for service and four accidents. “We’re running traffic to keep it slowed down through town. We’re covering as much as we can,” he said. Also, he thanked everyone for donating to Brown Santa. “It was a great turnout and we got to see a lot of kids,” he said.