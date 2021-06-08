Change was set in motion by the Point Comfort City Council during its meeting Monday night.
One change Mayor John Warren brought to the table was turning the Rick Brush Community Center into a senior center.
“I’ve spoken with Linda Brush and she’s all for it,” said Warren. “There is funding for these type of centers.”
Warren said he needed a recommendation to move forward to explore funding possibilities for the center.
“Port Lavaca has a senior center as does Port O’Connor and Seadrift. We’ll get in line behind the rest,” Warren said.
Council member Kelli Hilscher Hynes asked if the conversion to a senior center would stop people from being able to rent the community center for events.
Warren said it would serve a dual purpose with rentals scheduled in advance.
“Reservations will be on the weekend and a senior center during the week,” said city administrator Robby Silva.
The council approved exploring funding opportunities for a senior center.
In addition, the council approved submission of a pre-proposal to obtain a grant from the Texas General Land Office to improve the city’s waterfront.
The pre-approval submission is required for GLO to approve projects for the full application process.
If approved, the city wants to seek $200,000 with a 40-percent match that would be used to improve public access, improve parking lots, add more boat docking and fish cleaning stations, a larger kayak launch area and truck and trailer parking.
Warren said the recommendations from the recently created parks board were the impetus.
This is the first step, and the plan is to address all the needs included of those with families, Warren said in response to a question from Hynes about using funds to improve areas for family usage.
In other business, the council:
– Agreed to send a response to the Texas Department of Transportation Ok’ing a change in the speed limit on FM 1592 by 5 mph. TxDOT is planning to install a light and turn lane at Formosa Gate 8.
– Approved the Juvenile Curfew Ordinance after second reading.
– Passed on changing the zoning ordinance in order to create a zoning board.
– Took no action following a closed session.
– Heard department head reports.
– Set June 14 at 6:30 p.m. to begin the fiscal year 2022 budget process.
– Set July 12 as the date for the next city council meeting.