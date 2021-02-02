POINT COMFORT - Calhoun Port Authority commissioners awarded two bids during a special called meeting Monday.
Commissioners Johnny Perez and Luis De La Garza were present in the board room while commissioners J.C. Melcher, Tony Holladay, Tony Wheeler, and Jay Cuellar attended via phone. Port Engineer Felicity Harral recommended a $76,705 bid be awarded to Wolfenson Electric to replace the mass notification system, which was approved by the board.
De La Garza asked why pole height wasn’t included in Wolfenson’s specs and Harral responded that the system would be placed on top of the existing pipe racks, which should provide sufficient height so the sound carries.
Also, Harral recommended awarding the bid for the Pre-Dredge Analysis Proposed Liquid Dock-1 Project to Terracon Consultants Inc. for $33,465.
Port Director Charles Hausmann said the project’s permit requires incremental sampling as the build goes on in response to De La Garza’s question about sampling that had been done before.
The board also approved a request for a letter of support for Phase 2 of the Boggy Bayou Nature Park Improvement Plan.
Hausmann said while the project is mostly outside the port’s jurisdiction, it does touch on Matagorda Bay’s bottomland, of which the port is the landowner of record.
The board convened in a closed session and took no action after more than an hour of discussion.