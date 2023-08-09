POINT COMFORT – The Calhoun Port Authority board passed several items related to Alcoa during a special called meeting Monday, July 31.
Following a closed session, a resolution approving transaction documents and associated instruments was approved between the port and Alcoa World Alumina LLC.
This included the definitive agreement, submerged lease agreement, special warrant deed and certifications regarding authority, incumbency and miscellaneous closing documents.
In addition, the board approved Alcoa and associated documents for swapping land.
The regular meeting of the board is set for Wednesday, Aug. 9.