Who doesn’t like a helping hand?
Port Lavaca Clinic is giving back to the community with the creation of a new volunteer program. Created by Practice Administrator Jennifer O’Riley, the new Clinic and Community program focuses on helping local nonprofit organizations by providing volunteers through its staff.
Created by O’Riley to create further outreach into the community as well as address volunteer shortages, the new program is already partnering with the Humane Society of Calhoun County and Harbor Children’s Alliance and Victim Center and is also looking for more groups that need volunteer work.
“What we’re starting off with is four hours of volunteering per employee a month, just to see how that’s going to affect our work flow, since we can see anywhere from 125 to 250 people a day. Right now, we’re fully staffed, so I hope that we can make things work,” O’Riley said. “But we want to do our part.”
Eight staff members from the clinic have joined the program and are training to help fill roles at the two organizations, such as walking dogs and feeding the animals at the humane society. Another objective is filling positions that can be difficult to find volunteers for as they require long periods of work, such as The Harbor, where volunteers will help answer calls and people that stop by.
“For The Harbor, they don’t have anyone to answer their phones. They have to keep their front door locked because they don’t have anyone to be there,” O’Riley. “I’m hoping we can provide someone maybe two to three days a week to answer the phone for them.”
The goal of the program is to help bring the community together and pool its resources, allowing the clinic to show support for the county that has in turn supported it for so many years.
“When I was growing up, I was a volunteer at the hospital and I loved it, and there were times when I would love to volunteer, but I asked myself, ‘Gosh, how can I volunteer at work?’” O’Riley said. “I brought it up at a board meeting, and I thought this is one of the ways, I feel, we can give back. And I told them, ‘What if we just started off with four hours, but we allow every employee who wanted to volunteer to be able to do so.’ And they thought it was a great idea.”
While the program has only partnered with two groups so far, O’Riley said they would be open to helping with any sort of nonprofit that is seeking volunteer work, such as Meals on Wheels or local food pantries.
“If the volunteers want to apply at the school or a church, just fill out the group’s application and let me know where you’re going to be, and I’ll have a form for them to sign off on,” O’Riley said. “We want to have more community engagement, so I hope this will work out for us.”
To inquire about possible partnerships with the program, contact O’Riley at jennifero@plclinic.net