The Port Lavaca City Council heard options from Republic Services to consider as the contract comes up for renewal in 2022.
Mike Reeves with Republic Services suggested the council might want to revisit the five cubic yard brush and bulk pickup limit to accommodate the citizens’ needs.
He noted that a CPI increase in the contract is coming up.
He outlined several options the city could consider, including increasing the size of bulk pickups, limiting bulk and brush to quarterly pickups, or providing unlimited pickups, which is the most costly option. The increases range from $3 to $8 per household per month.
In other business, the council approved task orders of $251,720 for scope-of-work on two projects.
One project to improve the city’s water supply includes rehabilitating an existing groundwater storage tank at George Street and developing construction documents for a new high service pump station.
The second project is for the Lynn’s Bayou wastewater treatment plant improvements that include condition assessment for pump replacement, new blowers and blower building, and evaluating influent flow data to confirm if the surface loading rate of the secondary clarifier meets Texas Commission on Environmental Quality two-hour peak performance requirements.
Also, during the meeting, the council.
- Approved the consent agenda.
- Approved the annual audit for the fiscal year ending 2020 as presented by Harrison, Waldrop & Uherek, LLP.
- Agreed to hire Harrison, Waldrop & Uherek to conduct the 2021 audit.
- Approved an ordinance on second reading to reduce the right-of-way width of Leonard Buren Road in City Harbor.
- Accepted the Texas Opioid Settlement.
- Awarded the base bid and alternate for rehabilitation of the Bauer Community Center parking lot to Sylva Construction for $319,158.10. The alternate was $49,658.10 over the budgeted amount of $269,500, which will be supplemented by the general fund reserves. “The Bauer is a place frequently used a lot by out-of-town people, and it is our showcase. We want it to look nice,” said Interim City Manager Jody Weaver.
- Approved a Planning Board recommendation of a preliminary plat on Henry Barber Way.
- Approved a Planning Board recommendation of a variance request to place a manufactured home on a lot in the original W. Peikert Subdivision.
- Approved CRG Environmental Services Inc. to prepare a response to TCEQ’s request for more information regarding the limited Phase 1 environmental assessment performed at the Harbor of Refuge.
- Approved CRG Environmental to conduct a Phase 1 Environmental Site Assessment at the Harbor of Refuge.
- Received a preliminary report on the Elections Redistricting Plan.
- Approved a non-exclusive franchise to AEP Texas to construct, maintain, and operate lines, appurtenances, and appliances for conducting electricity in the city.
- Met in closed session.
