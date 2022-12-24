Water is a big topic in Port Lavaca, and the city’s wastewater treatment plant is due for some tune-ups.
The city’s Lynn’s Bayou Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP), over the course of previous months has exceeded 75% of its 2.0 million gallons per day (MGD) capacity for at least three consecutive months.
This has casued the Texas Commission for Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to mandate a capacity expansion.
In response, the city accepted a proposal by AECOM, the engineering firm that conducted a study of the wastewater treatment plant last year, which would begin the design work for the expansion of the plant to 4.0 MGD.
The approved task order for $494,588 includes design work of up to 30% of the project and assistance as needed if the city chooses to apply for a Texas Water Development Board loan.
“The Public Utility Fund will essentially borrow general fund dollars for this contract and pay it back over the next year,” Interim City Manager Jody Weaver said. “The authorization for full completion of the bid plans will occur once the method of financing has been determined.”
The improvements for the WWTP had been under design by AECOM for the past year and are scheduled to be bid this month. In another action, the council approved a task order for AECOM to cover the bidding and construction phase services of $127,317 for the improvement project, which is estimated to cost $1.5 million.
The project itself will begin sometime in the first quarter of 2023 and will be paid for using federal dollars received from the American Rescue Plan Act and supplemented with the 2022 series of certificate of obligation bond funds.
“In the memo for this, it states that the plant exceeded 75% capacity for more than three months, and while that is true, what brings us to this point is that during COVID, we exceeded 90% for three consecutive months,” Public Works Director Wayne Schaeffer said. “So we’re in violation, and we have until Dec. 31 to address this. However, by entering the engineering, we have to sign the task order. I already have the letter request for an extension, so we won’t go into enforcement for that.”
Council also received its first report from Undine outlining the new budget for next year in comparison to last year. Under Undine, which finalized the purchase of the GBRA Water Treatment Plant on Dec. 13, the projected expenses will increase.
An ordinance on first reading was approved by the council. It would see a monthly rate increase of the water use base rate by $7.30, due to the increased cost of the water treatment contract with Undine, and sewer use base rate by $9.07, to help reimburse the general fund for the 30% of the engineering done by AECOM.
“When any wastewater treatment plant exceeds 75% of its capacity for three months in a row, TCEQ requires them to begin engineering to expand the plant. When they exceed 90% for three months in a row, then they are supposed to be starting construction,” Weaver said. “Because of COVID and all of the contractors in town with the Formosa expansion, we hit 90% of its capacity for three months in a row not too long after seeing the 75%. We are no longer seeing these 90% flows but are 75%-80%, so clearly, we need to begin engineering for a plant expansion and have requested an extension from TCEQ to actually begin construction, providing us time to complete the engineering.”
There would also be an additional $0.54 and $0.37 for water and sewer, respectively, to pay the utility fund share of the 2022 SCO. This would supplement ARPA funds to make improvements over the upcoming year to the wastewater treatment plant and the George Street ground storage tank. That would result in a new residential base rate for water of $24.84 and sewer for $25.44. However, the council noted that the increase would be larger had the city continued its partnership with GBRA.
“This budget compares the budget we had with GBRA this past year. We’re looking at $397,925.86 more in revenue generated needed for this Undine budget,” Weaver said. “We all know this would have been substantially more had we stayed with GBRA based on the prospect of building a new plant.”
The second reading of the ordinance is set for Jan. 9, 2023, and if approved, the new rates will be scheduled to go into effect with utility bills for February.