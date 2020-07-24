SEGUIN — The Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority (GBRA) will temporarily substitute chlorine for the current chloramine disinfectant used in the treatment of drinking water at the Port Lavaca Water Treatment Plant (PLWTP). The conversion will begin Friday, July 24, and will continue through Friday, August 14.
GBRA is required to properly disinfect the water and must maintain an adequate amount of disinfectant in the distribution system. Chloramine is a long-lasting disinfectant added to public drinking water for disinfection. It is formed by combining chlorinated water with small amounts of ammonia and is commonly used throughout Texas.
A chlorine conversion occurs when a water system that typically uses chloramine stops adding ammonia to the treatment process. This temporary conversion to chlorine, when coupled with flushing of the water distribution system, helps improve the quality of the water overall.
“GBRA coordinates this preventive maintenance activity with the water system managers of the City of Port Lavaca, Port O’Connor Improvement District, Calhoun County Rural Water, and La Salle Water Control and Improvement District each year. We encourage the system operators to flush water through fire hydrants to remove the excess ammonia more quickly,” said Ronnie Parenica, manager at the GBRA water treatment plant. “Customers may notice a change in the taste and odor during this time but be assured the water meets all state and federal standards.”
For more information, please contact your local drinking water provider:
City of Port Lavaca (361) 552-3347
GBRA Rural Water (361) 552-9751
Port O’Connor ID (361) 983-2652
La Salle Customers (361) 983-2652 or (361) 552-9751