Port O’Connor Elementary School announces honor rolls for the fourth 9-week session. They are as follows:
A honor roll
First grade – Mia Blanco, Payton Irvin.
Second grade – Amara Brown, Aliza Dean, Brynlen Eure, Helios Ochoa.
Third grade – Ana Brown, Kolt Leiker, Isaiah Ochoa, Reid Thomas.
Fourth grade – Brynlee Irvin, Clara Stryker.
Fifth grade – Audrey Rhoads
A/B honor roll
First grade – Kevin Gutierrez, Cora Haschke, Kolton Kendrick, Brantley Ruddick.
Second grade – Paxon Crone, Grant Gregory, Abigail Gutierrez, Charlie O’Shields, Torunn Short, Jameson Washburn.
Third grade – None reported.
Fourth grade – Marcos Blanco, Jakob Donaldson, Madden Guevara, Riley Pagel.
Fifth grade – Laela Aranda, Saige Carter, Bradley Eure, Remington Eure, Pryncess Few, Abygail Gonzales, Waylon Thomas.