The Calhoun Port Authority board approved its election order for the May 1 Municipal Election during a special called meeting Friday, Feb. 12.
The board also approved contracting for election services with the Calhoun County Elections Administration.
Port Director Charles Hausmann said the cost for the election for three districts as at $15,268.
District 1 is up and is currently held by Tony Holladay, who has filed for re-election. He has drawn a challenger as Casey Sharp has filed for the seat.
Also, up for election is District 5, which is currently held by Johnny Perez, who has filed for re-election.
District 6, currently held by Tony Wehmeyer, is also up for this election.
During the board’s regular meeting on Feb. 10, they approved hiring Belaire Environmental, Inc. for consulting services mitigation site design, bidding and construction monitoring for the South Peninsula Development Project.
Hausmann said they had worked with the company before on the project and this will be to finalize the mitigation site, which is 14 acres of marshland in Lavaca Bay toward State Highway 35.
“They have done several remediations for us before and Belaire Environmental has done a really good job,” he said.
In other business, the board:
• Rejected bids for the AN Vapor Destruction Unit Project and to go out for bids again.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding between the port and Max Midstream for bunkering services.
• Approved two AEP easements for electrical utility lines on the North Peninsula and one easement for the Joslin unit.
• Took no action following an executive session.