Winter weather leaves many without heat, water
It was freezing Sunday night.
It was freezing Monday night.
And, yes, it was freezing Tuesday night.
And the cold weather is expected to continue through Thursday with a mix of freezing rain and sleet. Many residents in Calhoun County are without power to combat the extraordinary cold. Power returned to Point Comfort, which had been down since Monday, on Tuesday night.
Calhoun County ISD schools will be closed through Wednesday with no meals or curbside meal service available.
Making matters worse, Port Lavaca, Point Comfort and Seadrift are under boil water notices as the cold has taken its toll on water and wastewater systems.
The wintery blast, due to a polar vortex spreading across Canada and the United States, has reached all 50 states leaving wreckage behind it.
But here in Port Lavaca, while it has been cold, residents hunkered down and avoided the worst of the weather by staying off the roads, said Port Lavaca Police Chief Colin Rangnow.
Point Comfort Police Chief Troy Baxter echoed that, saying, “People were good at staying at home.”
Many businesses and governments were closed due to lack of power.
Warming stations were opened at the YMCA and Parkway Church in Port Lavaca, at the Brush Community Center in Point Comfort as well as at the Seadrift Community Center where “delicious MREs were available,” according to the city’s press release.
Events such as Grace Episcopal Church’s Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper were canceled.
“We will reschedule the supper before the end of the month,” said Russell Cain, a coordinator of the event.
The forecast offers some relief with another bout of freezing rain expected Wednesday night before the temperatures take a northerly turn to a possible 70 degrees over the weekend.
For up-to-date notifications on the water situation, businesses openings and school opening visit the Port Lavaca Wave’s or the Calhoun County Emergency Management’s Facebook pages.