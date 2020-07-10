The Pregnancy Help Center of the Crossroads Area saw more people in the first six months of 2020 than it did in 2019, despite the COVID-19 virus casting a pall over everything.
Executive Director Heather Jones also said the center had seen more new clients than in all of 2019 and is in need of help to continue their mission.
“Our numbers are up and we are serving more people in the community than ever before,” she said.
Which is why a fundraiser was more than necessary. The center hosts two fundraisers a year – a banquet and the Baby Bottle Boomerang.
The banquet is normally scheduled for April but this year COVID -19 forced that to change to a virtual banquet for the center.
“I am friends with the Pregnancy Help Center in Corpus Christ and they did it and it was a phenomenal banquet,” said Jones. “We couldn’t afford not to have a fundraiser so we were going to have to come up with something.”
The virtual banquet was the answer and it will be Thursday, July 16, in homes across the Golden Crescent and even beyond.
Jones said they had six businesses underwrite the banquet and that about 15 virtual table hosts are on board.
“And we are always looking for more,” said Jones.
For the virtual banquet, those who purchase virtual tables for $250 or $350 receive fundraising packets to share with friends and family to raise funds for the center. The letter included in the packet encourages table purchasers to “get creative with hosting the event” such as watching it together in small groups of family members or church members.
Donors can also become event underwriters for $500.
People can attend the event individually without a ticket by watching the event on Facebook and send in a donor card or donate online at www.PHCCrossroads.org/donate.
This year’s banquet will feature testimonials from clients and volunteers, a ministry update as well as a message from Jackie Fuller, executive director of the Pregnancy Help Center in Lake Jackson, Texas.
Tables can be purchased up to the time of the event, said Jones.
For more information or to purchase a table, call 361-551-2102. The center is seeing people by appointment only at the moment.
“We have adapted well as the number of people we are serving in the community is more than ever,” said Jones. “We really need our community, we really do need them.”