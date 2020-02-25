This week is the final week of early voting for the Democrat and Republican primaries on March 3.
Today’s voting runs through 5 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both weeks of early voting.
Wednesday and Friday, hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this week.
The primary determines who will be on the ballot in November for contested races.
At the local level, the only contested races are in the Republican Primary. These include:
Calhoun County Commissioner Precinct 3: Incumbent Clyde Syma (R) has filed for re-election on the Republican ticket. Running against him are Wesley Abraham, Joel Behrens, and Edward Grazeson, all on the Republican ticket.
Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 1: Plavis Harris, Republican, has filed to run. Dan Miller has withdrawn his candidacy.
Calhoun County Constable Precinct 4: Incumbent Kevin Koliba (R) has filed for re-election. Louis Warren is running against him on the Republican ticket. Lee Jordan has withdrawn his candidacy for the position.
Also on the ballot are these races that drew no challengers:
Calhoun County Sheriff: Incumbent Sheriff Bobby Vickery has filed for re-election.
Calhoun County Commissioner Precinct 1: So far, incumbent David Hall has filed for re-election on the Republican ticket.
Calhoun County Tax Assessor-Collector: So far, Kerri Jean Boyd, Republican, has filed to run. Tax Assessor-Collector Gloria A. Ochoa has retired from the position.
Calhoun County Constable Precinct 2: Incumbent William “Billy” Billings has filed for re-election on the Democratic ticket.
Calhoun County Constable Precinct 3: Adam Vickery, Republican, has filed to run. Incumbent Bruce Blevins did not file for re-election.
Calhoun County Constable Precinct 5: Incumbent Dave Thomas, Republican, has filed for re-election.
MARCH 3
PRIMARY ELECTIONS
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the Democratic and Republican primary elections.
These are the sites to cast a ballot on March 5:
Precinct 1 - Calhoun County Library, 200 W. Mahan, Port Lavaca
Precinct 2, 3, 4 - The Heritage Center, 2104 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca
Precinct 5, 6 - Magnolia Beach Volunteer Fire Department, 873 Margie Tewmey Road
Precinct 7, 13 – Jackson-Roosevelt Elementary, 1420 Jackson Drive, Port Lavaca
Precinct 8, 9, 10 - Calhoun County Annex, 201 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca
Precinct 11 - Salem Lutheran Church, 2101 N. Virginia
Precinct 12 - Six Mile Volunteer Fire Department, 34 Royal Road
Precinct 14, 15 - Port Lavaca City Hall, 202 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca
Precinct 16, 17 - Bauer Community Center, 2300 N. Hwy. 35, Port Lavaca
Precinct 18 - Rick Brush Building, 110 Jones St., Point comfort
Precinct 19 - Olivia Fire Station 61 County Road 318
Precinct 20, 21, 22, 23 - Calhoun County EMS, 705 Henry Barber Way, Port Lavaca
Precinct 24 - Seadrift City Hall, 501 S. Main St., Seadrift
Precinct 25 - Port O’Connor Library, 506 W. Main St., Port O’Connor.