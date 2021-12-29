It’s the start of a new year, and once again, the start of a new election cycle with the statewide primary set for March 1.
The Calhoun County Democratic Party and the Calhoun County Republican Party have put together lineups for candidates for several countywide and statewide seats.
Calhoun County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, was left open by the retirement of Calvin Anderle. Four people have signed on to the Republican ticket to run for the seat – Roland Cantu, Martin Diegel, Thomas (Tad) Dio, and Delores Drake. No Democrat filed to run.
There are several contested seats in this election.
Incumbent Calhoun County Commissioner Vern Lyssy, who ran as a Democrat in 2018 but is now running on the Republican ticket, faces a challenge from Steven Tschatschula.
Incumbent Calhoun County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Hope Kurtz, who ran as a Democrat in 2018 but is now running on the Republican ticket, faces a challenge from Democrat Louis Rubio.
Calhoun County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Tanya Dimak, is facing a challenge from Esmeralda DeLeon Sanchez, both on the Republican ticket.
Running unopposed on the Democratic ticket in 2022 will be incumbent Calhoun County Treasurer Rhonda Kokena.
Running unopposed on the Republican ticket are:
Incumbent Calhoun County Court-at-Law Judge Alex Hernandez.
Sara Rodriguez is seeking the Calhoun County District Attorney’s seat.
Incumbent Anna Kabela is seeking re-election to the Calhoun County District Clerk’s Office
Incumbent Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer is seeking re-election to his second term.
Incumbent Calhoun County Commissioner, Precinct 4, Gary Reese, is seeking re-election.
Incumbent Calhoun County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Wesley Hunt, is seeking re-election.
Incumbent Calhoun County Just of the Peace, Precinct 5, Nancy Pomykal, is seeking re-election.
The U.S. House of Representatives, District 27, seat is also up for election for another two-year term.
Republican incumbent Michael Cloud has filed to run and will face opposition in the primary from Andrew Alvarez, A.J. Louderback, Chris Mapp, and Eric Mireles. On the Democratic side Victor Melgoza, Maclovia Perez Jr., and Anthony Tristan are seeking the nomination.
The new election maps put together following the census are being taken to court for discriminating against minorities. The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund has filed a challenge to the new map. The U.S. Department of Justice has also filed a suit against the map based on discrimination against minorities.
VOTER INFORMATION
March 1 is the date for the Democratic and Republican primaries.
The last day to register to vote is Jan. 31, 2022, and the first day to apply for a ballot by mail is Jan. 1, 2022, and the last day to apply is Feb. 18, 2022.
Early voting in person runs from Feb. 18, 2022, to Feb. 25, 2022.
Earlier this year, during its Nov. 3 meeting, the Calhoun County Commissioners’ Court reduced the number of voting precincts from 25 to 11 at the request of Calhoun County Elections Administrator Mary Orta.
Orta told the court on Nov. 3 that for election purposes it was more efficient to condense the number of locations to 11.
Political boundaries were not changed by the reduction as it only involved boundaries for polling place locations.
Meyer said it would cut down on the number of poll workers needed to which Lyssy said it was getting difficult to find help to run the polling places.