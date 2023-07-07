A new program to enable degreed employees to obtain certification is being offered through Calhoun County ISD.
The district has partnered with Texas Teachers of Tomorrow to provide a supportive means for degreed individuals to obtain their teaching certification to teach in a public school, explained Kelly Taylor, assistant superintendent and Title IX coordinator for CCISD.
“This is our first year to partner with Texas Teachers of Tomorrow,” she said. “One of the things we learned is that Texas Teachers is willing to partner with districts that want to grow their own and support people in the community so that teaching would be an attractive profession,” she said.
There are a few of the 10 sponsorships still available and individuals can apply through the district’s website at calcoisd.org, then go to Departments and click on Personnel Department.
“A successful candidate is one that would have to be an employee of the district, have a degree and apply to the program so Texas Teachers can evaluate which certification program best meets their educational background,” said Taylor.
Taylor said the district has developed some goals for the program that includes support for current employees who fit the criteria and are interested in serving the school as a teacher.
“This helps us grow our own,” she said.
The district is also interested in attracting quality candidates for shortage areas such as special education and high school Spanish.
“Finding quality teachers to invest in our students means that we have to attract candidates in new and different ways,” she said. “So whether it is through quality academic programs, competitive extracurricular programs, partnerships such as with Formosa that has allowed us to receive a generous donation of rental homes that we can offer employees who relocate to Calhoun due to the housing shortage here, the recruitment program is really designed to support residents of Calhoun who would like to transition into the profession of teaching students, but also to attract others to Calhoun, which is a wonderful place to work and learn.”
Taylor said the Calhoun County ISD board continues to be innovative in recruiting and retention of qualified staff.
“This is one of the many ways we’re trying to ensure that every student in Calhoun has a qualified certified teacher,” she said.
One of the best ways to prepare to be a teacher is to not only do the academic work, but also the interactive work with the students.
“So, while being an employee for the district, we would sponsor that employee through the alternative certification process while working with the students. That way, they would be supported by both our new teacher program and the Texas Teacher program and that network of support helps certification candidates to develop the skills needed for contemporary classrooms,” she said.
Through the program, the qualified candidate will receive a dedicated advisor, four additional visits over two years from a field supervisor, priority grading on projects and assessments, access to test preparation and professional development, access to coaches and mentors and priority SOE processing and certificate recommendations.
“Calhoun asks that there’s a mutual agreement that they would stay as a certified teacher in Calhoun for three years, if invited to stay,” said Taylor. “This program is supported by the Board of Trustees, who have developed and invested in innovative ways to support Calhoun Schools and students and to try to attract the best possible candidates to teach in our schools.”
Following a lunch and learn webinar to kick off the program, Taylor said 10 applicants reached out within six hours to ask about Calhoun County schools and whether it was a place they wanted to apply.
“What we found is once they learn about Calhoun, it’s a place they want to be,” said Taylor.
It also allowed the district to identify residents, working in the district, who might be interested.
“Whether it be in an office or as an instructional aide, people in Calhoun who thought about full-time teaching, with the support [Texas Teachers] provides, helps to make that leap,” Taylor said.
TEACHER SHORTAGE
The teacher shortage has impacted all areas of public education, said Taylor.
“We’re so fortunate that so many of our teachers have chosen this profession and moving forward, in order to ensure that Calhoun continues to be an exemplary district where people want to come and teach, we have to change as well. And one way we change is to better support people entering our profession and supporting them while acquiring certification,” she said.
Texas public education has changed significantly in recent years, said Taylor.
“To be successful in the classroom, there has to be a deep commitment to support students and care about students, but also a commitment to helping students grow and learn at their highest potential and that’s a complex set of skills,” she said. “Relationships are important, but also instructional skills are important. This program is designed to help employees learn to do both so that those employees become teachers that love kids, but also possess skills to help students meet changing standards – not just in Texas public education, but in life after school.”