The Calhoun County Appraisal District reminds everyone that 2020 property taxes must be paid no later than Feb. 1, 2021. Taxes paid after Feb. 1, 2021 become delinquent and incur penalty and interest charges.
Property taxes may be paid in person, by mail or online. Payments that are mailed must be postmarked no later than Feb. 1, 2021. For payments made after hours a mail slot is located to the left of the front door of the appraisal district.
Credit/debit card payments may be made at the appraisal district’s office. Additional service fees will apply.
Online credit/debit or electronic check payments may be made through the appraisal district’s website at: www.calhouncad.org and clicking on the Certified Payments tab located on the right of the page or by calling Certified Payments at 1-866-549-1010. Use Bureau Code 5524560. Be sure to have your Property Identification Number savailable which is listed on your tax statement. Additional fees will apply for online payments made by credit/debit card or electronic check.
For additional information please contact the appraisal district office located at 426 Main St. Port Lavaca, TX or call 361-552-4560.