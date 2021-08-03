“The best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry.”
And the recent rains that left Calhoun County drenched and flooded found a way to prove Robert Burns correct.
Calhoun County received well over 15 inches of rain in June, and this was after a May rainstorm left many residents with flooded homes and driving over washed out roads.
For Calhoun County commissioners and city public works crews, the rain slowed down a process that usually begins in April and runs through September for the county crews.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Gary Reese said they were about three months behind on their work plans while continuing normal daily services.
“We usually begin the last part of April and continue through September, but this year we began the last of April but were only able to work sporadically in the months of May, June, and July,” he said.
“We had big plans for road work this year, which the weather has greatly altered,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Joel Behrens. “We should be into seal coating by now, yet we haven’t started the patching, which has to be done beforehand. The longer it stays wet, the smaller our window to perform these jobs is.”
Precinct 3 is about 95 percent asphalt and about 5 percent gravel or limestone, according to Behrens.
The summer program for Precinct 4, which is 99 percent asphalt and about 1 percent unpaved, consists of rehabbing around six miles of road. The process includes reclaiming existing asphalt, adding cement to the subgrade for stabilization, adding new base material, and seal coating, Reese explained.
And rain is not a friend to the asphalt or gravel roads.
“Water on the roads and high levels of water in the ditches cause the base below the asphalt to get wet and soft,” explained Behrens. “Soft spots cause the asphalt to move under traffic, which breaks the waterproof seal and allows more water to penetrate the base.”
Reese described rain as a road’s worst enemy.
“The more rain you have, the better the chances are for it to soak in cracks in the asphalt and into the base causing soft spots and the constant traffic causing it to pot out,” he said.
And there is a difference between a soft spot in the asphalt and a pothole.
“Potholes are usually caused when the rock from the seal coat turns loose for any number of reasons, creating a hole,” said Behrens. “The hole holds water, and as traffic hits the hole full of water, the hole expands in size and depth. If this condition goes untreated, the base material becomes wet, and soft spots occur. Sealcoating is a waterproof barrier for the base below. Any time the barrier is broke and water gets into the base, problems start and grow if not repaired.”
Port Lavaca Public Works Director William Shaffer noted rains are not the only reason why potholes form.
“Many factors play into pothole formation such as failing pavement, subgrade, and overall age of the asphalt,” he said.
Rain affects the gravel roads differently.
When water washes over gravel roads, it creates a “cutting action that will wash away the fine (rocks) in the base that hold the bigger rock in place,” said Behrens. “After the water goes down, more road gravel will have to be put on the roadway. The problem right now is that all of our road base is soaked and will not compact. We need some drying weather so that our road conditions can be addressed.”
Then there is drainage, which Reese said was “a continuous and ongoing problem for everyone, which was only exasperated by the unprecedented amount of rain.”
Shaffer said the city realizes the drainage issue and that it is one “we are actively working on, and the heavy rains are majorly contributing to the issue.”
And with the amount of rain that fell over the two months, Behrens noted that there is “no drainage that is sufficient for the amount of rain we have received in the last two months. The ground is completely saturated, the ditches still have water in them from previous rains, and we had storms that dumped several inches of rain in a short time - all of the condition to further overwhelm the drainage system.”
It can prove costly in terms of repairs and work that could not be done.
“The rain causes repair work, which would not have had to be done. These repairs are costly because of material, equipment, and manpower expenditures,” said Behrens. “When these additional expenses occur, it has to come from other budgeted projects. In the end, the plan we have for the year is reduced because of the unplanned expenses.”
Shaffer concurred. “Rain can affect costs of projects in many ways such as time delays and material costs,” he said.
Reese noted that rains affect the cost of projects as well as productivity due to the delays. “This pushes back other work that is scheduled along with material and equipment delays,” he explained.
After the rains ended, Reese said the condition of roads and bridges in Precinct 4 was “pretty good. We had two large culverts wash out, some asphalt washing, a large amount of potholes, and drainage blockage,” he said.
Behrens said the conditions in his precinct were about what he expected them to be.
“It is going to take time to get the roads back in shape. We need dry weather to make the repairs. There is not a quick fix,” he said.