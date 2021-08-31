“You are never too old, too wacky, too wild, to pick up a book and read to a child.” Dr. Seuss.
The Calhoun County Library is launching a new program to help assist with reading skills to improve literacy and instill a love of reading among elementary-age children.
“Reading Buddies pairs volunteers, Big Buddies, with students, Little Buddies, for a one-hour long session once a week of one-on-one reading,” said library volunteer Abi Franklin. “We are looking for teen and adult volunteers to read with and to our Little Buddies.”
The program is in search of male and female volunteers to give at least one hour per week. However, volunteers are encouraged to sign up for as many sessions as possible.
“Volunteers will either read to their Little Buddies or, if the child is older, listen as the child reads to them and provide help and correction as needed,” said Franklin.
Volunteers must provide photo identification. All reading is done in designated and monitored areas of the library.
“We hope the community will respond positively. We’ve had some interest from volunteers who wanted to help with the tutoring program but couldn’t make the year-long time commitment,” said Franklin. “We’re hoping that, with the more flexible times, community members will be able to fit this volunteer opportunity into their schedules.”
Franklin said many youths either don’t get the chance to read with adults at home due to hectic schedules or English not being the primary language at home, which affects them in school.
“We hope this will help get more reading practice to the kids and help them learn to love reading,” she said.
However, Big Buddies and Little Buddies must be pre-enrolled to participate, according to Franklin. The library also offers English as a Second Language (ESL) classes for adults.
Big Buddy volunteers can sign up via the library’s home page at www.cclibrary.org. Parents of potential Little Buddies are asked to visit the library to be placed on the waiting list.