“If you can’t beat them, join them,” the saying goes, and join them is what Port Lavaca intends to do with the Port Lavaca Rock Festival slated for next Saturday at Bayfront Peninsula Park
It started with a Facebook post and photo posted this past week which has caused quite a stir.
"SMH...people always ask why Port Lavaca don't have nice things! Fine example right here. These kids are over here throwing all the rocks into the water,” the post read.
That post was met with backlash, jokes and humorous memes.
The controversy about whether kids should be allowed to be kids at taxpayers’ expense, has seemingly united the community. While the original post has since been deleted, both current and former residents have had fun as they attempt to top one another with one-liners and memes.
“I was told that someone posted a comment about seeing kids throwing some of the brand-new large limestone rocks that were installed at the Bayfront Park into the bay,” Port Lavaca City Manager Jody Weaver said. “While I believe the original post was deleted. I have seen a lot of posts saying things like - let kids be kids and no harm in throwing a few rocks in the bay, etc.”
This has created quite a level of excitement in our community,” said Port Lavaca Events Chair Tania French. “So, why not have some fun with it?”
“In light of the flurry, one of our team members, Jacquie Grissom, came up with a great idea. I pitched it to the city manager,” French said “and we are running full steam ahead with it.”
At 5 p.m., Saturday, May 15, we will host an impromptu event before our evening drive-in movie. The Port Lavaca “Rock Festival.” The event will include a rock skipping contest, rock painting, and a Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson look-a-like contest and more. In fact, as we started planning the event today, the ideas have grown and though it’s a short time to put it together I think you will see even more activities added as the week progresses.”
“Don’t worry,” French said. “We definitely don’t want to destroy our natural beauty and new Bayfront landscaping, so we will be bringing rocks in specifically for this event. We hope the community will come join us for the fun and excitement.”
For more information about this event visit the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/2986618994954081.People that want to help with the event or vendors wanting to participate should contact French at 361-920-9788 or tania@portlavacaevents.com.